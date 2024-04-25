Fallout 4 Next-gen Update patch notes: All new quests, gear, and bug fixes

The Fallout 4 Next-gen Update patch notes have gone live, documenting a host of new content and bug fixes to rejuvenate a decade-old Bethesda classic. The free release will be an automated version upgrade for all players on Windows, while console users can enjoy proper performance presets and additional stability improvements.

Without further ado, here is everything new in the Fallout 4 Update as mentioned in its patch notes.

New quests, weapons, and armor in the Fallout 4 Next-gen Update

Get a number of all-new weapons and armor with the Fallout 4 Next-gen update (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Similar to Skyrim Anniversary Edition, this free upgrade for Fallout 4 brings bite-sized DLC content to all users, including those who do not own the GOTY Edition or Season Pass.

Here's all the new content added to your game in the Fallout 4 Next-gen update:

Native PS5 and Xbox Series applications. Includes performance and quality mode options.

Performance mode: 60 FPS target, 4k resolution, standard settings, relying on dynamic resolution scaling.

Quality mode: 30 FPS*, 4k resolution, ultra settings, should not require dynamic resolution scaling.

*When connected to a 120Hz display, Quality mode will target 40 FPS.

*When connected to a 1440p display, the title will run at 1440p resolution at 60 FPS w/ ultra settings regardless of rendering mode

Release on Epic Store.

Widescreen and Ultra-widescreen support.

Steam Deck Verified

9 Free Creation Club Items. Enclave Remnants (New!), Enclave Weapon Skins, Enclave Armor Skins, Tesla Cannon, Hellfire Power Armor, X-02 Power Armor, Heavy Incinerator, Halloween Workshop (New!), Makeshift Weapon Pack (New!).

Added “Installed Content” menu.

Note that a version update like this might break your modlist on PC - here's how to prevent that with the Fallout 4 Next-gen update.

Fallout 4 Next-gen Update: Bonus Creation Club Content breakdown

Enclave Remnants

Here's what the developers had to say about Enclave Remnants:

"Some say the past is a scar, cut across the skin of the Commonwealth. Others believe it's a scab clotted over an unhealed wound. Those who fought the Enclave, and those who serve them subscribe to the latter. And when the scab is broken the flag of this old-world cabal will once more stand at full mast. Unless of course, you stop them first. Features the classic Enclave Colonel uniform and over a dozen workshop items! If you have other Enclave creations installed, some of these troops may use this equipment against you!"

How to start Enclave Remnants: The questline related to this CC Content can be started with 'Echoes of The Past', on the road north of Saugus Ironworks.

Armor and Weapon bundle

This Creation Club Content bonus adds:

X-02 Power Armor

Hellfire Power Armor

Heavy Incinerator

Tesla Cannon

Enclave Weapon Skins

Enclave Armor Skins

Makeshift Weapon Pack

This is what the developers had to say about the Makeshift Weapon Pack:

"Whether it be grenades or piggy banks, there's no shortage of objects you can transform into murderous projectiles with this collection of unique weapons. Included are two grenade launchers, a Nail Gun, Baseball Launcher, Saw Blade launcher, and piggy bank based weaponry."

How to get started with Makeshift Weapon Pack: The related quest, 'When Pigs Fly, starts at a merchant workshop northwest of Greenetech Genetics.

Halloween Workshop

Bethesda had this to say about the Halloween Workshop:

"On the eve of the end, the New England Technocrat Society has thrown a spooky Halloween gala for anyone with the nerve to attend. Drop in on this fa-boo-lous pumpkin-lit soiree replete with witches, cauldrons, and ghouls, and unlock 38 new spine-tingling Halloween props to decorate your settlement! Includes new wearables, such as the iconic De-Capitalist helmet!"

How to get started with Halloween Workshop: The related quest 'All Hallow's Eve' starts by tuning into the Mysterious Signal on your Pip-Boy.

Read also: Fallout 4 Next-gen update release time and features

All bug-fixes in Fallout 4 Next-gen update patch notes

Expand Tweet

Resolved issues preventing Japanese and Chinese users from connecting to Bethesda.net (this restores access to Mods).

Resolved issue preventing save data from properly loading during the prologue.

Resolved issue that could prevent the Vault 111 Door from opening on new games.

Resolved issue that could prevent the quest “Go Home” from advancing.

Resolved issue that could result in Codsworth being broken on the ground after fast traveling.

Resolved issue with mipmaps in DLC.

Resolved issue that could result in a softlock when in dialogue with Prestson Garvey.

Resolved issue preventing autosaves while fast traveling in Power Armor.

Fixed issue where text would occasionally disappear in the Creation Club menu.

Resolved issues with text formatting in the credits in Japanese and Chinese.

Resolved issue causing the camera to fail when leaving furniture after an extended time.

Fixed issue that could misplace quest markers while the VR Workshop Creation was installed alongside Automatron.

Resolved issue with player movement in some underwater areas at Thicket Excavations.

Resolved issue that could cause corruption within the Settlement system resulting in wrong resource counts and/or destroyed settlements.

Resolved issue where the “Level Up” notification would display even if there was not a level up available.

Fixed some flickering in Vault 111.

Stability improvements.

(PC Only) Resolved issue preventing saves being made under Windows Usernames with Cyrillic, Chinese, or Japanese characters.

Creation Kit fixes

Removed non-functional “Hot Load” button. Removed non-functional “Material Editor” button.

Editor IDs longer than 99 characters will no longer crash the editor.

Resolved crash that could occur while viewing a quest’s Objectives tab.

Resolved hang that could occur while adding a reference to a layer.

Check out our other articles on this game:

Fallout 4 vs Fallout 76 || All Fallout games ranked || Best Melee build || Is Fallout 4 on Game Pass?