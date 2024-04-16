Is Fallout 4 on Game Pass?

Fans have been wondering if Fallout 4 is on Game Pass for a while now. The answer is yes - but there is more to it. Fallout 4, the last single-player entry in the series, has arguably the best gunplay and modding scene of all the Fallout games.

For players who have just finished binging on the Amazon series of the same name, Fallout 4 is one of the best entry points into the long-running franchise. In this article, we will go over the availability of Fallout 4 on Game Pass and whether it's a good deal for you.

Can you play Fallout 4 on Game Pass?

You can play Fallout 4 with Core Game Pass (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Yes, you can play Fallout 4 on Game Pass - both for PC and Xbox.

Microsoft's Game Pass service offers an expansive catalog of games for a relatively affordable monthly fee. There are two tiers for the Game Pass - Core ($9.99) and Ultimate ($16.99).

To play Fallout 4 on the Game Pass, you can simply go for the regular $10 tier for both PC and Xbox. The good news is this can get you the base game for about half the price, alongside the added perk of other games, including other Fallout titles like New Vegas.

Fallout 4's DLCs are not on Game Pass

The bad news is Game Pass just includes the base game, not any of its add-ons:

Automatron

Far Harbor

Nuka-World

Wasteland Workshop

Contraptions Workshop

Vault-Tec Workshop

Fallout 4 GOTY Edition is not available on Game Pass, nor is the Season Pass. You cannot buy the DLCs separately, so you have to go for either of these options:

The Season Pass, which is the only way to buy DLCs separately, goes for $34.99 on the Microsoft Store.

The Fallout 4 GOTY Edition, which includes the base game and all DLC campaigns and Workshop add-ons, is $39.99.

However, the Fallout 4 GOTY Edition itself goes on sale often, going for $9.99 on the Microsoft Store or GOG. It is also available for as little as $4.99 during sales on Steam.

Should you buy Game Pass to play Fallout 4?

DLCs are not available on the Game Pass version of Fallout 4 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

As mentioned before, only the Fallout 4 base game is available on Game Pass. The base game is quite feature-complete, but you would be missing out if you didn't try the DLCs adding new lands. Far Harbor, specifically, is heralded as one of the best DLCs out of all Fallout games.

More importantly, if you want to try Wabbajack modlists, many popular ones require the GOTY Edition. This is why it is better to buy the GOTY Edition on Sale.

However, if you want to try out other Fallout entries, the Game Pass is more than worth it.

