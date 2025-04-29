Fan-favourite Far Cry 4 gets surprise 60fps update on consoles

Although Far Cry 4, regarded as one of the finest entries in the series, debuted in 2014, Ubisoft recently introduced a significant new update for the PlayStation 5. With this enhancement, players can now experience the game at 60fps. Therefore, whether you are looking to explore the game for the first time or wish to revisit Ajay Ghale's confrontation with Pagan Min in the expansive and vibrant landscape of Kyrat, now is an ideal time.

Here are the details regarding the recent patch update for FC4.

PlayStation 5 players can now experience Far Cry 4 at 60fps

While Far Cry 3 garnered significant attention by incorporating a formidable antagonist and engaging gunplay, Ubisoft effectively positioned Far Cry 4 as a notable successor.

Set against the fictional Himalayan location of Kyrat and featuring one of the most memorable villains in video gaming history, Pagan Min, this title played a pivotal role in the series' evolution.

More than ten years following its initial release, FC4 received an update (version 1.08) for the PS5 on April 29, 2025. It is available for download on the console, allowing players to experience the game at 60fps. It is worth mentioning that this feature had previously been available for Xbox Series X/S consoles.

A user on Reddit, r/farcry, initially shared information about the update, and the description only states "Supports 60fps on PS5 consoles." It has garnered considerable satisfaction among fans, who are now urging Ubisoft to extend this feature to titles such as Far Cry 3, Primal, Watch Dogs, Watch Dogs 2, and some older Assassin's Creed games.

In recent years, the company has released 60fps updates for various titles, including For Honor, AC Odyssey, AC Origins, AC Syndicate, The Crew 2, and more.

