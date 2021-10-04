Fanmade Genshin Impact Guild concept proposes to make multiplayer more interactive and immersive

Guild Systems have been a staple “multiplayer feature” for action RPGs for years now, and Genshin Impact fans were curious if miHoYo’s flagship title would be getting one any time soon.

While there is no official information that hints at a guild system, a fan of the title did go ahead and make his/her version of it, even uploading it on HoYoLAB.

Guild systems are a staple to MMO RPG titles, and while Genshin Impact does abide by some of the MMO rules when it comes to the multiplayer aspect of the game, it does not entirely adhere to it. Nevertheless, it’s pretty interesting to think just how a similar system can be implemented in the game and how it will affect player and community engagement as the title expands both in narrative and content.

The Genshin Impact player who goes by the HoYoLAB handle of Saxabi proposed a hub-like guild system that can help the title be a more interactive experience for the fan base.

Even with the “visit friend’s world” system, Genshin Impact does not promote multiplayer all that much and is typically considered a single-player title. But by introducing a proper guild system, online features are something that Genshin Impact can promote soon.

Genshin Impact fan creates a unique guild system, introduces Memorial Boss and Talent Book Exchange

When talking about the guild system, Saxabi proposes two features that can help improve community interaction in Genshin Impact.

The first thing that the player talks about is ‘The Talent Book Exchange”. Talent books are level-up materials in Genshin Impact and are an essential commodity in the game. So, while there is an abundance of them during the early stages of the narrative, these resources do dwindle once a player reaches the later stages of the game.

Saxabi proposes that,

“Guild members need to give another talent book in order to get the talent book they want. Every day, guild members can "request exchange" once, they can request 9 books in one exchange. Each member can only exchange/give a maximum of 9 talent books for other guild members.”

Hence, the total number of transactions that can be done in a day is 18, and players will not be able to abuse the system.

The second guild feature that Saxabi proposes is the “Memorial Boss.” In this system, the players suggest that Guild members will be able to summon a more powerful version of a boss for other party members to defeat.

This will provide more rewards, and Saxabi suggests that,

“This boss has higher HP but equal attack to normal bosses. The boss HP depends on how many members the guild has, HP increased every 5, 10, and 15 (max) members. Players are free to choose solo or co-op mode to challenge it. HP of this boss is shared with other guild members. For example, Player/Party A managed to reduce it to 70% HP, then Player/Party B will start from 70% HP. If there are 2 or more Player/Party challenge it at the same time, the damage will be accumulated after the boss fight ends.”

This is indeed a very unique system that the Genshin Impact player proposes and does seem to open up a debate among community members if miHoYo’s title at all needs a guild system to make multiplayer more immersive.

