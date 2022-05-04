“What happens when you get banned?”- Fans react to Dr Disrespect calling out YouTube Gaming over lack of support

Dr Disrespect called out YouTube Gaming on Twitter, citing a lack of support for its content creators and streamers.
In the tweet, Doc stated that he unfollowed the official YouTube Gaming Twitter account, calling the streaming industry "phony" and claiming that the platform doesn't support its creators.
"They don't support us one bit. Why would I support them?"
Dr Disrespect calls out YouTube Gaming
Doc took to Twitter to announce that he had unfollowed the official YouTube Gaming Twitter account. He stated that the reason why he unfollowed them was because they don't support their streamers.
The streamer, who moved to YouTube gaming after receiving a permanent ban from Twitch, attacked the broader streaming industry as a whole. He labeled the entire industry as fake.
"Such a phony industry I'm in."
There has been some speculation as to what brought about this recent attack on YouTube Gaming. Some fans of Doc noted that the YouTube Gaming Twitter account regularly retweets their content creators and streamers' work, save for Doc. It is also worth noting that he does not have an exclusivity deal with YouTube.
It is strange that he gets so little support from his own platform, especially considering that he is one of the most successful streamers on YouTube. The platform has signed numerous big streamers to exclusivity deals, most recently Sykkuno.
It would make sense for YouTube gaming to choose to promote their signed streamers over Dr Disrespect, but it raises the question of why he hasn't received a deal.
As for his attacks against the streaming industry, this could be in reference to his frustrations with YouTube as well as his permanent ban from Twitch, which there is still no official reason given for.
Earlier this year, his lawsuit against the platform was settled, resulting in neither party admitting any wrongdoing and his permanent ban being upheld.
This is just the most recent example of Doc calling out YouTube Gaming for lack of support. In March, he tweeted that the official Twitter account didn't follow him back or promote his stream in any way.
There have been many criticisms of the YouTube Gaming platform, specifically the Gaming tab. In the case of Dr Disrespect, it would seem that he sees the issue as a personal one.
Fans react to Dr Disrespect calling out YouTube gaming
Some fans said that Doc should take advantage of not having an exclusivity deal by simultaneously streaming on other platforms such as Facebook Gaming.
Many others said that he should just move to Facebook entirely, encouraging the company to sign him to a deal.
There were also those that suggested he use his influence to start his own streaming platform. Dr Disrespect has talked about creating his own platform in the past.
The official Twitter account for Rumble, a smaller online video service, decided to take the opportunity to shoot their shot at Doc.
Others had their opinions on the lack of support Doc receives from the platforms he's been on. Some claimed that he may be the one at fault, while others opined that these platforms are missing out by not promoting Doc more.
While many fans have had their take on Doc's rocky relationship with YouTube, there is no news on whether he may change platforms.