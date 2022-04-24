"Duos would be pretty sick in this game, right?": Dr DisRespect proposes major matchmaking change for Apex Legends ranked

On a YouTube stream, Dr DisRespect pointed out a major Apex Legends change for ranked matchmaking that he hopes to see soon.

Dr DisRespect said this change could make the hero shooter battle royale experience in Apex Legends more astounding.

Guy 'Dr DisRespect' Beahm is one of the most prominent influencers in the gaming community. With his infamous mustache, Dr DisRespect is mainly known for his expertise in the battle royale genre.

Fans who follow him daily know that he never gets afraid to give his opinion about a video game he is passionate about. He always stands out the most, whether constructive criticism or a rageful lash.

Dr DisRespect also has a lot of prior experience in map design. As a level designer, he helped build several multiplayer maps for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. His understanding of battle royale and his years of experience made him realize what the gaming community needs.

He is even making his own game, called Midnight Society. The game will be a free-to-play battle royale experience.

According to him, he is making a game that has the best qualities of every popular battle royale that fans love. However, he did receive a little backlash when he announced the NFT (nor-fungible token) service for the early beta stage of the game.

Given his contribution to the community, we can assume that his idea of changing the ranked matchmaking format is something Respawn needs to think about.

Dr DisRespect hopes to see this change in Apex Legends in the near future

Amid Season 12: Defiance, Apex Legends just experienced a significant surge in the player count. With the ALGS becoming a big event in mainstream esports, the game's popularity is increasing exponentially. Many content creators are also jumping into Apex these days.

On April 20, in a YouTube stream, Dr DisRespect explained that duos in ranked matchmaking would be a great idea to add to the game. He says,

"It feels like duos would be pretty sick in this game, right?"

Given Apex Legends’ lobby size, which is 60 players per match, Dr DisRespect and his teammate ZLaner added that the matchmaking would be pretty fast in the game if Respawn included Duos in Ranked matchmaking.

This topic is not something exclusive that Doc and Zlaner proposed. Fans previously wanted Duos and Solos to be included in ranked, but Respawn cleared it multiple times that this idea doesn't match their vision of the game.

In Ranked Leagues and Ranked Arenas, players can only compete in Trios for now. However, Respawn does offer duos in casual mode.

Respawn explained that Apex Legends is an FPS battle royale, but the game is not just about point and shoot. The abilities of the Legends are what make this game unique.

They want to hold that philosophy. In team fights, different types of Legends lead the way and change the flow of the game, and this is something the Devs do not want to change as of today.

In Season 2, the Iron Crowd event, there was a limited-time solo mode in the game. Since the event happened, players have also begged multiple times to bring back solos.

As per the developers, bringing duos into the ranked mode or adding solos to the game is not going to happen anytime soon.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar