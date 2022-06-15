"You look like Rich"- Fans react as Mizkif shares pictures of his new mullet

Earlier today, taking to his official Twitter handle, popular Twitch streamer and One True King co-founder Mathew "Mizkif" showed off his new mullet, and the internet is obsessed. Many prominent streamers, including Ludwig, HasanAbi and Alinity hilariously reacted to Mizkif's new look, sharing their opinions regarding the fresh haircut.

The hype around streamers changing their looks with time has always been a trending topic on the internet. Notably, the surrounding fervor is unreal. And that's precisely what happened earlier today when the OTK co-founder shared a glimpse of his fresh haircut.

Read on to see how streamers and fans reacted to Mathew's new mullet.

Fans react as Twitch streamer Mizkif shows off his fresh haircut

Matthew "Mizkif" is one of the most beloved creators in the streaming industry Be it his surprise announcement or a new haircut, the streamer never fails to be in the limelight for some reason or another. As soon as Matthew shared his new look via his Twitter handle, the picture started making rounds on the internet.

Evidently, the official tweet has already gone viral as it has accumulated more than 22.4k likes and 200 retweets within a few hours of making it public. It goes without saying but it seems like the new change continues to gain more traction as time goes by.

A number of Mizkif's close friends, including the Streamer of the Year himself, were seen in the reply section with their own humorous remarks on his haircut. YouTube Gaming powerhouse Luwig hilariously noted:

To which the American streamer gave a rather interesting reply:

Furthermore, many other creators and fans were also seen poking fun at the streamer's new look. One user even went on to poke fun at it by saying:

"bro lookin like he boutta play the Antonio Vivaldi Concerto No.4 in F minor, Op.8, RV 297, " L'inverno ", Allegro Non Molto on violin frrrr."

While several other Twitter users seemed pretty impressed with the change, a handful of streamers even compared it to the weird and intriguing. Here are some of the funniest comments from viewers and streamers.

malena: "Bro if you ever accidentally drop a gamer-word with that haircut, nobody is going to believe it was an accident"

SypherPK @SypherPK @REALMizkif @pokelawls



Bad vibes with this hair cut, but still vibes

Aqwa: "My boy is just one star chart and necklace away from Walter Mercado"

Who is Mizkif?

Matthew "Mizif" is an American Twitch streamer based out of Austin, Texas. Primarily known for his stint as a cameraman for Iceposeidon, Mathew was able to create his own channel and rapidly grow on the Amazon-owned platform, eventually building a massive loyal fanbase with his daily streams.

He started his streaming journey way back in 2016, but it wasn't until 2018 that he began to get the deserved recognition. His biggest breakthrough came in 2018 after he began making the widely popular Who is- ? streamer biographical video series.

The series soon grew to become one of the most beloved strands on Matthew's channel, which eventually prompted him to start streaming as a full-time professional career.

