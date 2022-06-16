"Are you hacked?" - Fans react as MrBeast shares his love for a new strategy mobile game

In a recent tweet, Jimmy “MrBeast” talked about a game he’s been into on mobile, Million Lords. The American content creator has become addicted to the game, so he reached out to get some legendary in-game gear in exchange for a tweet about the game. It also featured a download link, leading to some people thinking the streamer had been hacked or it was just a cash grab.
However, the content creator clarified in the comments that he legitimately loves the game and plays it for hours a day. When asked if he was hacked, he said no, he just gets addicted to strategy games easily.
MrBeast hypes up Million Lords, fans have a mixed response to the reveal
Jimmy has apparently played a lot of Million Lords, enough to get him to reach out to the developers. In exchange for tweeting about the game publicly, he wanted some legendary gear in the game. Understandably, quite a few fans of the content creator thought maybe he was hacked or that it was just an advertisement.
Jimmy tweeted:
“I recently started playing a mobile strategy app called Million Lords and I asked if I could get some legendary gear in exchange for a tweet (this is how you can tell I like it)”
A few fans of the content creator tried to call him out for not really playing the game. Other responses would quote a Million Lords tweet from June 1, 2022, that said MrBeast took 6th place out of 30,000+ people in the first competitive Million Lords season. It shows that, if nothing else, Jimmy is serious about the game.
Some would ask the content creator if he was making money off the people who clicked the link, and he said that he doesn’t. He would need to clarify that it was an ad in some manner, such as adding “#ad” to the tweet, but he did not.
When asked if it was a promo, Jimmy said that it wasn’t, he just wants to beat the whales and “sweat lords” that actively play the game as well.
Other content creators have opened up about Million Lords as well, with MrBeast asking to play with some of them, such as Preston. It sounds like the two might play together in the near future.
The content creator was very open about the game in the thread, answering fans who asked if the game was fun. Others talked about how much they love it too. Some fans also received responses from Jimmy about Million Lords.
Another fan said MrBeast is living the dream, being able to be paid for in powerful in-game items by the developers of a game they play. Jimmy seemed to agree with the sentiment.
Some fans on Twitter suggested that he "sold out" or that it was just an ad, so not everyone is really convinced, despite proof that he played the game.
Even his talent manager got in on the act, telling the content creator to “get a job” instead of spending time playing the mobile game he’s presently hooked on.
While it did seem like an advertisement, the reality of the situation is that MrBeast does actively play the game. He was very open about loving the game and why he wanted to see if he could score some free gear from the developers.