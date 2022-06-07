MrBeast's toilet cake from his recent Chocolate Factory video creates a buzz on Twitter

MrBeast's "toilet cake" from his most recent YouTube video has created a buzz on Twitter, eliciting a plethora of interesting reactions from viewers from all corners of the internet.

Notably, MrBeast is back with another extremely expensive video and this time it's all about chocolate and, of course, the chocolate factory. As fans might have already seen, YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" recently recreated a Willy Wonka-inspired chocolate factory for his latest post and there's a lot to talk about.

Needless to say, it is by far one of the most expensive videos by a YouTuber and needs to be seen. However, among all the major attractions from the video, one highlight that stayed with viewers and undoubtedly created the most buzz is the realistic toilet cake. But proceedings aren't as simple as they might look from the outside.

While Jimmy is not a YouTuber who usually lands on ugly controversies, the creator was recently accused of stealing someone else's concept. Read on to learn everything about this heated matter and fans' ultimate reaction to the entire situation.

MrBeast accused of stealing another creator's concept

MrBeast's most recent Willy Wonka-inspired chocolate factory has already gone viral as it sits at a whopping 43 million views. The ridiculous total was accrued within two days of making it public.

From everyone's favorite chocolate waterfall to a much-anticipated dessert contest judged by none other than the legendary chef Gordon Ramsay, the video has already attracted massive traction on Jimmy's YouTube channel.

However, one element from the video that has created the most gossip in the social media space is the realistic toilet cake seat. TikToker Liz Marek recently posted a video on her social media platform claiming that the creator had asked her to make a realistic toilet cake but didn't hire her for the job and she never got paid for it.

She never mentioned Jimmy in any of her statements, but that didn't stop viewers and Jimmy's fans from assuming that she was specifically talking about him.

Although it might just be a mere coincidence, it seems like fans are not happy with the YouTuber this time. Here are some of the tweets from viewers in this regard.

sibbicus @lil__sib Suddenly it makes sense why the girl on tiktok who made a cake toilet isn't saying who the people who ghosted her on the cake toilet are... it's mr beast lmao Suddenly it makes sense why the girl on tiktok who made a cake toilet isn't saying who the people who ghosted her on the cake toilet are... it's mr beast lmao

Wlibur Soot @WliburSoot @MrBeast Mr Beast someone posted a video on tiktok about how they made a realistic toilet cake but never got paid and everyone is assuming it was you because she said it was for a big video, pls tell me this is not real 🙁 @MrBeast Mr Beast someone posted a video on tiktok about how they made a realistic toilet cake but never got paid and everyone is assuming it was you because she said it was for a big video, pls tell me this is not real 🙁

MrJellyBeanTV @MrJellyBeanTV I got silenced on Youtube by @MrBeast because I said I felt bad they did not pay the lady for making that toilet cake lol I got silenced on Youtube by @MrBeast because I said I felt bad they did not pay the lady for making that toilet cake lol

Sinferno @Sinferno0816 @MrBeast Still waiting on confirmation that the girl with the toilet cakes who got scammed on Tiktok was or wasn't u .-. @MrBeast Still waiting on confirmation that the girl with the toilet cakes who got scammed on Tiktok was or wasn't u .-.

Rob @Rob1150809 @GeorgeAylett @MrBeast This toilet cake looks way better than the one in the video. Man had to of been paid off to choose the one he did. @GeorgeAylett @MrBeast This toilet cake looks way better than the one in the video. Man had to of been paid off to choose the one he did.

. @Toommy_003 @MrBeast vm.tiktok.com/ZMNdCjB6q/?k=1 I hope the toilet cake wasn't a stolen thing from this person on tiktok @MrBeast vm.tiktok.com/ZMNdCjB6q/?k=1 I hope the toilet cake wasn't a stolen thing from this person on tiktok

Jordy P @xcv_paul @Sinferno0816 @MrBeast I don’t think it’s a coincidence that her tiktok and the YouTube video came out within days of eachother and both dealt with toilet shaped cakes @Sinferno0816 @MrBeast I don’t think it’s a coincidence that her tiktok and the YouTube video came out within days of eachother and both dealt with toilet shaped cakes

MrBeast has never failed to surprise his viewers with something bigger and better every single time. From recreating real-life Squid Game to burying himself alive for more than 50 hours, the YouTuber has done it all.

Although Jimmy is already at the peak of his career, it seems like he has no plans of slowing down in the near future.

