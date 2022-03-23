Far Cry 6 is set to get a new Stranger Things crossover, will take players to an Upside-Down inspired Yara

Far Cry 6 has received several unique additions since its release in 2021. Few can forget when Danny Trejo was added to the game along with themed missions. Players enjoyed the new content back then, and thus, Ubisoft is back with more. However, the theme has now changed to the land of creepy mysteries with the upcoming Stranger Things tie-up.

Ubisoft @Ubisoft Some Strange(r) Things are about to happen in Far Cry 6... Some Strange(r) Things are about to happen in Far Cry 6...

Far Cry 6 has seen a widespread release of the series and has had its unique additions. While some of them have been aligned with the game's theme, the upcoming Stranger Things crossover seems to be different. The base game involves players playing in the shoes of Dani Rojas as they take on the corrupt government of Yara. The fight now gets 'stranger' in a very literal sense in Far Cry 6 with the upcoming crossover.

Stranger Things tie-up brings new content to Far Cry 6

Earlier in the evening, Ubisoft announced the crossover via its official Twitter handle. Based on the players' reactions, few were expecting such a crossover. However, Ubisoft has also revealed plans for the new content set to arrive in the game.

The Stranger Things tie-up will coincide with the upcoming free period of the game. Players will be able to pre-load the game on March 22, which will allow them to be ready for all the upcoming events.

Jaya 🔜 MomoCon @jayathesensei



My Let's Play will be available for EARLY viewing Wednesday Mar. 23rd @ 12pm EST on YouTube (link TBA).



I can't wait, what do you think will happen? Stranger Things are arising! I am playing The Vanishing DLC for Far Cry 6 on PC and I'm super excited to show you all!My Let's Play will be available for EARLY viewing Wednesday Mar. 23rd @ 12pm EST on YouTube (link TBA).I can't wait, what do you think will happen? Stranger Things are arising! I am playing The Vanishing DLC for Far Cry 6 on PC and I'm super excited to show you all!My Let's Play will be available for EARLY viewing Wednesday Mar. 23rd @ 12pm EST on YouTube (link TBA).I can't wait, what do you think will happen? 👀 https://t.co/pznfPO2PzI

There will be a brand new mission titled 'The Vanishing.' This mission will adapt to the world and settings of Stranger Things. Yara will get a twisted version in The Vanishing, directly inspired by Upside-Down, which will have a completely creepy feel.

Players will discover that nobody is safe in this twisted Yara. They will get to explore the land to complete their mission. Their objective will be to search for Chorizo and find out what's wrong with him. Additionally, players will also have to identify the Yaran citizens who have disappeared.

There will be exciting locations like abandoned laboratories and military bunkers. Suffice to say, the theme of Stranger Things will significantly influence all areas. Players will also be getting brand new skins for the flamethrower and shotgun.

It will be interesting to see how the latest crossover goes with fans. On its face, it appears to be an interesting one, following in the footsteps of the Rambo crossover. How the execution is will only be known once the crossover is live on March 24.

Edited by Mayank Shete