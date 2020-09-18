FaZe Clan Horror Movie 'Crimson' starring FaZe Rug to arrive on Inviz.tv this October 

FaZe Rug is officially all set to become a Hollywood star.

One of the most popular esports organisations today, FaZe Clan recently announced its foray into Hollywood with the launch of an all-new FaZe Clan Cinematic Universe.

Their first film titled 'Crimson' is all set to arrive this Halloween and stars one of their most popular content creators- Brian Awadis, aka FaZe Rug, who has millions of followers across various social media platforms.

The film is being produced by Invisible Narratives and is all set to arrive on a brand new, direct-to-consumer platform, 'Inviz TV', on the 29th of October.

FaZe Rug took to Twitter to announce the official trailer release of Crimson:

The film is being helmed by Gregory Plotkin, the man who has edited biggies such as Get Out, Happy Death Day and Game Night and has also directed horror films such as Hellfest and Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension.

FaZe Rug makes his Hollywood debut with Crimson

Shot in a similar style to indie horror films, replete with handheld cam footage, Crimson promises to be an absolute thrill ride.

According to the official website of Inviz TV, the plot of the movie is as follows:

"Brian Awadis, aka FaZe Rug, is one of the most popular gaming influencers on the planet, and he just hit his biggest milestone yet: buying his own fully loaded, multi-million dollar smart house. But he soon finds out that having your dream home doesn’t guarantee dream neighbors. After more than a few suspicious occurrences, Rug investigates the twisted house next door. He realizes that the sinister characters might not be 'clowning' around …”

The movie also stars the likes of other popular FaZe Clan creators such as FaZe Adapt and FaZe Blaze among others, as revealed in the official credits:

Image Credits: inviz.tv

As reported by The Wrap, FaZe Rug spoke about his new project in a short statement:

Halloween is going to be so insane this year! Filming ‘Crimson’ has been a total blast and I’m so excited for everyone to see this super creepy thriller. Being on this creative adventure has been a dream come true.

Invisible Narratives co-founders Adam Goodman and Andrew Sugerman also spoke about their association with FaZe Clan and their desire to combine both content with commerce:

FaZe Clan is the perfect partner for our first direct-to-consumer movie on Inviz.tv. ‘Crimson’ will deliver a unique experience that combines a cinematic film alongside limited edition merchandise to a highly engaged, global fanbase – just in time to save Halloween 2020!

Alongside the official trailer reveal, there is also exclusive Crimson merchandise up for grabs on the inviz.tv website which includes- Movie Passes, Hoodies and Face Masks.

Check out the limited FaZe Rug 'Crimson' merchandise below:

Image Credits: inviz.tv

FaZe Rug's recent announcement sent Twitter into a tizzy as several from the online community reacted to this news and expressed excitement over watching one of their favourite content creators starring in a major motion picture:

I can’t wait for everyone to see this! https://t.co/iFfd74MsHm — Gregory Plotkin (@GregoryPlotkin) September 17, 2020

IM SO EXCITED FOR #crimson !!! cant wait to watch with my friends and family + cant wait for that merch 😏👍🏽 @FaZeRug pic.twitter.com/ZD8f4jepb5 — michelle (@michelleawadis_) September 17, 2020

#Crimson , @FaZeRug I am so freaking happy for you man you’ve have done so much for the community, your an amazing person and congratulations on the movie! I can’t wait to see it, love you bro keep up the good work! #fazeup ❤️❤️👑 — Darian (@frost_plague) September 18, 2020

So excited for the release of #Crimson bet you killed it man @FaZeRug — Ray ⚽️ (@young_ramon22) September 18, 2020

#Crimson



GOING TO BE SUCH A SICK MOVIE CANT WAIT @FaZeRug — Daniel (@Daniel_204a) September 18, 2020

I just watched the trailer for the movie #crimson and it's awesome! Can't wait for the trailer and the actual movie. I love it @FaZeRug — EpicMuffinYT (@EpicMuffin62) September 17, 2020

Crazy to see how @FaZeRug has grown honestly,esp if you've watched his past videos where he'd sit, play and talk to his camera. now he's in his own movie?! what?#Crimson so proud of you & more motivated to work for what I love. Congrats Brian. You deserve it. Forever a #rugrat — elby 🦋 (@elbyyn) September 18, 2020

@FaZeRug is the realest youtuber ever ‼️ GO PREORDER HIS NEW MOVIE NOW #Crimson — alondra (@whoisalondraa) September 18, 2020

