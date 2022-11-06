FaZe Clan vs Bad News Eagles at CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

After an impressive start to the Legends Stage of CS:GO's IEM Rio Major 2022, all 16 teams in the tournament have proceeded to the second matchday. The first day of the Legends Stage witnessed all the teams competing against each other for the first two rounds of the tournament.

Day 2 of the IEM Rio Major Legends Stage will kick off with a best-of-three elimination matchup between the reigning world champion, FaZe Clan, and Kosovo's sole representative, Bad News Eagles. The winner of this Round 3 fixture will be two wins away from Champions Stage qualification, whereas the loser will be forced to make their way out of the tournament.

FaZe vs Bad News Eagles in CS:GO - Who will win their Round 3 elimination match of IEM Rio Major 2022 Legends Stage?

Intel® Extreme Masters @IEM



Tomorrow we will lock in our first teams making the Champions Stage and also ELIMINATE two



Check out the schedule below! ROUND 3 OF THE #IEM RIO LEGENDS STAGE!

Predictions

Both FaZe Clan and Bad News Eagles have been off to a disastrous start in the Legends Stage. In a similar fashion, both teams faced back-to-back losses on the first matchday of this stage. With elimination on the line, both carry the hopes and prayers of their dedicated fanbases, and will expect to emerge victorious after this best-of-three matchup.

FaZe Clan have retained their Major winning roster from PGL Antwerp 2022, and have made no changes to their roster or playstyle. Under karrigan's leadership, and with exceptional performances from players like rain and broky, FaZe Clan appears to have the upper hand in this matchup.

While Bad News Eagles have encountered a similar fate to Faze so far in the Legends Stage, their chances of survival appear slimmer than FaZe's, given their experience at the highest level of CS:GO esports.

Bad News Eagles does have a promising roster of impactful players like juanflatroo and rigoN. However, while being matched against an opponent as reputed as FaZe Clan in such a decisive matchup in the CS:GO Majors, experience takes the upper hand. That being said, FaZe Clan can be expected to win this elimination match and continue their efforts to reach the Champions Stage.

Head-to-head

FaZe and Bad News Eagles have played against each other only once in CS:GO history. This matchup came about in the Legends Stage of the PGL Major Antwerp 2022, when FaZe claimed a 16-4 victory over Bad News Eagles on Ancient.

Recent results

FaZe entered the tournament as one of the favorites to win the title. However, their performance in their opening matchup did not end up meeting the mark. FaZe were defeated by Cloud9 (14-16) in Round 1. Later on the same day, they were outclassed by Vitality (6-16), sending FaZe to the elimination bracket as early as Round 3 of the Legends Stage.

Bad News Eagles was one of the first CS:GO teams to qualify for the Legends Stage, owing to their 3-0 run in the Challengers Stage. However, they faced their first defeat of the tournament in the Legends Stage Round 1 after facing Sprout (8-16). Bad News Eagles were handed another defeat in the following round, as they played against the Finnish side, ENCE (7-16).

Potential lineups

FaZe Clan

Håvard " rain " Nygaard

" Nygaard Helvijs " broky " Saukants

" Saukants Russel " Twistzz " Van Dulken

" Van Dulken Finn " karrigan " Andersen (IGL)

" Andersen (IGL) Robin " ropz " Kool

" Kool Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (Coach)

Bad News Eagles

Sener " SENER1 " Mahmuti

" Mahmuti Genc " gxx- " Kolgeci

" Kolgeci Flatron " juanflatroo " Halimi

" Halimi Dionis " sinnopsyy " Budeci (IGL)

" Budeci (IGL) Rigon " rigoN " Gashi

" Gashi Klesti "stikle-" Kola (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans of CS:GO can watch the Legends Stage of the ongoing IEM Rio Major 2022 live on ESL CS:GO's official Twitch channel. With two different matches happening simultaneously, fans will have to tune into Stream B to watch FaZe take on Bad News Eagles.

FaZe Clan will play against Bad News Eagles in a best-of-three series on November 6, 2022 at 9.30 am PDT / 5.30 pm CET / 10 pm IST. Viewers can also tune into Stream A at the same time to watch Heroic vs Cloud9 in action.

