The stage is all set for a CS2 semi-final showdown between FaZe Clan and MOUZ in a couple of hours. Both are considered powerhouse teams in their respective regions and will grace the stage as we approach the fourth day of the BLAST Premier World Final 2023. As we approach the Grand Final in the hearts of Abu Dhabi, four teams from different countries will be competing to lift the shiny trophy and take home the cash prize of $500,000.

Since fans worldwide are expecting an intense matchup between these two teams, let’s not waste any time and predict the outcome before the rosters hop into the servers.

FaZe Clan vs. MOUZ: Who will become the CS2 BLAST Premier World Final 2023 playoffs champions?

Prediction

Following their incredible victory at IEM Sydney 2023, the first-ever tournament of CS2 with flying colors, FaZe is hungry for more trophies. Furthermore, Karrigan and company are currently on a two-match win streak and haven’t lost a single match in the BLAST Premier World Final 2023.

They are North America's only hope, as they’re the last team left representing the region.

On the other hand, the German powerhouse MOUZ had a pretty rough start as they lost against G2. However, they made an epic comeback, defeating Heroic and Cloud9 in their respective matches. After crushing the dreams of an NA team, they’re all set to destroy another’s and advance into the finals of the tournament.

Both teams will try to maintain their winning streak and go home with the trophy. However, after seeing their performances in this tournament alongside the win rate of the last three months, FaZe Clan definitely appears to have the upper hand. MOUZ, on the other hand, can’t be taken for granted since they will try to capitalize on every mistake that FaZe will make.

Head to Head

FaZe and MOUZ haven’t crossed their path on any CS2 tournaments.

However, in their last matchup on the previous iteration of the game, CS:GO, MOUZ dominated FaZe and won the best-of-three match with a scoreline of 2-0 in ESL Pro League Season 18.

Previous Results

FaZe Clan won the recent series against G2 Esports in the BLAST Premier World Final 2023 with a scoreline of 2-1.

On the other hand, MOUZ dominated the arena in their previous matchup against Cloud9 in CS2 and won it 2-0.

BLAST Premier World Final 2023 roster

FaZe Clan

Håvard "rain" Nygaard

Nygaard Helvijs "broky" Saukants

Saukants Russel "Twistzz" Van Dulken

Van Dulken Finn "karrigan" Andersen (IGL)

Andersen (IGL) Robin "ropz" Kool

Kool Filip "NEO" Kubski (Coach)

MOUZ

Ádám “ torzs i” Torzsás

i” Torzsás Dorian “ xertioN ” Berman

” Berman Kamil “ siuhy ” Szkaradek (IGL)

” Szkaradek (IGL) Jimi “ Jimpphat ” Salo

” Salo Ludvig “ Brollan ” Brolin

” Brolin Dennis “sycrone” Nielsen (Coach)

Where to watch FaZe vs MOUZ?

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) enthusiasts worldwide can watch these powerhouse teams facing each other on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of BLAST at 3.30 am PST/ 1:30 pm CEST/ 5 pm IST on December 16, 2023.

Here are the relevant links:

FaZe vs MOUZ on Twitch: Click here

on Twitch: Click here FaZe vs MOUZ on YouTube: Click here

Furthermore, view parties hosted by several well-known streamers will be available for the fans.

