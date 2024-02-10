FaZe Clan vs MOUZ match will decide the first finalist of the CS2 IEM Katowice 2024. Day 9 of the tournament will start with a heated matchup featuring both these European powerhouses. Although these two giants have previously faced each other several times, MOUZ has yet to win a single matchup against FaZe. Hence, the German giants will surely be looking forward to winning this matchup and punching a direct ticket to the CS2 IEM Katowice 2024 Final.

So, as a build-up to the FaZe Clan vs MOUZ matchup, let’s take a deep dive into some star players and statistics that will act as key factors for this game’s outcome.

FaZe Clan vs MOUZ: Who will qualify for the CS2 IEM Katowice 2024 Final?

Prediction

FaZe Clan had a flawless start to the tournament by winning against Rebels and Eternal Fire. However, they stumbled against Team Spirit and lost the matchup with a 2-0 scoreline. Amidst all these intense matchups, FaZe’s main AWPer broky remained consistent throughout the tournament and showed his true potential.

Additionally, the Rifler duo of ropz and frozen also performed well when the team needed them the most. However, rain is yet to show his true colors. After a hefty loss against the unstoppable Team Spirit, Karrigan and company were able to redeem themselves back by winning an important matchup against G2 Esports.

Since broky remained consistent in all of these matches against these big teams, all eyes will be on him for this FaZe Clan vs MOUZ matchup. On the other hand, frozen, has impressed with his composure as he has been pulling off intense clutches in his signature style. As a former member of MOUZ, he could be a real threat to the German powerhouse.

On the other hand, MOUZ has won all their matchups in this tournament and is currently on a four-match winning streak. When ENCE looked like an unstoppable force, siuhy and company put an end to their winning streak and came out on top.

Having said that, MOUZ fans were really impressed by Jimpphat and Brollan. They are putting a lot on the table for the team. On the other hand, siuhy proving his worth as one of the best IGLs in the EU CS2 competitive scene by showing his immense frag potential while guiding his team towards the glory. As a team, MOUZ has a good structure and is definitely one of the top contenders of IEM Katowice 2024.

Talking about map preferences in FaZe Clan vs MOUZ, the former will look forward to playing Nuke as that has been their strongest map over the years. However, Ancient is most likely to be in the map pool of the BO3 matchup of FaZe Clan vs MOUZ since this map is the common strong ground for both the powerhouses.

In light of their previous matchups, FaZe Clan vs MOUZ will surely be a high-voltage semi-final. The scales are slightly tipped towards FaZe Clan. Since they have proved themselves in front of the bigger crowd during the playoffs, they are most likely to win this matchup.

However, MOUZ will be looking forward to winning this matchup too, and surely capitalize on every small mistake of FaZe and gain the upper hand. If MOUZ can win this matchup, it’ll be a huge confidence boost for siuhy and company for the upcoming Copenhagen Major 2024.

Head-to-Head

The current lineup of FaZe and MOUZ have faced each other 5 times. FaZe hasn’t lost a single matchup against MOUZ and is leading the head-to-head with a 5-0 score.

Previous Results

FaZe Clan won their recent matchup against G2 Esports with a 2-0 scoreline.

Similarly, MOUZ managed to secure their victory over ENCE with a scoreline of 2-0.

IEM Katowice 2024: FaZe vs MOUZ rosters

FaZe Clan

David “ frozen ” Čerňanský

” Čerňanský Håvard “ rain ” Nygaard

” Nygaard Finn “ karrigan ” Andersen (IGL)

” Andersen (IGL) Robin “ ropz ” Kool

” Kool Helvijs “ broky ” Saukants

” Saukants Filip “NEO” Kubski (Head Coach)

MOUZ

Ádám “ torzsi ” Torzsás

” Torzsás Jimi “ Jimpphat ” Salo

” Salo Kamil “ siuhy ” Szkaradek (IGL)

” Szkaradek (IGL) Dorian “ xertioN Berman

Berman Ludvig “ Brollan ” Brolin

” Brolin Dennis “sycrone” Nielsen (Head Coach)

Livestream details

CS2 enthusiasts worldwide can watch the livestream of the FaZe Clan vs MOUZ via the official Twitch and YouTube channels of ESL Counter-Strike.

To watch FaZe vs MOUZ on Twitch: Click Here

To watch FaZe vs MOUZ on YouTube: Click Here

