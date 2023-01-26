FaZe vs OG at CS:GO BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

CS:GO's BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023 kicked off earlier this month, featuring a grand showdown between twelve top-tier contenders.

Day 8 of the tournament will begin with FaZe Clan taking on OG in the finals of the double-elimination Group B bracket. The winner of this matchup will secure a slot in the BLAST Premier Spring Finals, whereas the loser will be sent to a single-elimination bracket where they will face the winner of Astralis vs NIP.

Team Vitality defeated Heroic in the Group A Finals to become the first team to qualify for the 2023 Spring Finals. Two more teams will make their way to the Spring Finals based on the outcome of today's Group B and Group C Finals.

FaZe Clan vs OG: Who will win the Group C Finals of CS:GO BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023?

Predictions

FaZe Clan and OG are two world-class CS:GO rosters that have the potential to outsmart any tier-1 opposition on the big stage.

FaZe is the more notable team out of the two. However, with one of their veteran players, rain, being away for the birth of his child, FaZe was forced to play with a substitute. The organization also faced difficulties in procuring a substitute as their initial substitute choice was denied.

Despite the troubles FaZe faced ahead of the tournament, they managed to find their form, give their all, and reach the Group B Finals of the tournament. Players like karrigan, broky, twistzzz and ropz have been impeccable for the team as usual, with the temporary addition of es3tag bolstering their firepower.

OG has already faced FaZe once in the Spring Groups so far, where they succumbed to the 2022 PGL Major winners by a 2-1 scoreline. OG underperformed in their previous encounter. However, with players like degster, flameZ and NEOFRAG, and under the leadership of nexa, OG has the potential to defeat FaZe and immediately qualify for the Spring Finals.

FaZe does have great form ahead of this matchup. However, OG can be expected to learn from their recent defeat against FaZe and come up with a counter-strategy that can lead them to success.

Head-to-head

The current CS:GO rosters of FaZe Clan and OG have played against each other in a total of 6 series, with FaZe winning 5 of them. FaZe has also won a total of 11 maps against OG, whereas OG has only 4 map wins against FaZe.

Recent results

FaZe has won 4 out of their previous 5 matchups, with victories against teams like OG, Complexity, G2 and Liquid. Their only recent defeat was against G2. OG, on the other hand, has collected only 3 wins in their last 5 CS:GO matches. They defeated Liquid twice and Vitality once. Their only defeats came against Liquid and FaZe.

Potential lineups

FaZe Clan

Patrick " es3tag " Hansen (Stand-in)

" Hansen (Stand-in) Helvijs " broky " Saukants

" Saukants Russel " Twistzz " Van Dulken

" Van Dulken Finn " karrigan " Andersen (IGL)

" Andersen (IGL) Robin " ropz " Kool

" Kool Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (Coach)

OG

Shahar " flameZ " Shushan

" Shushan Nemanja " nexa " Isaković (IGL)

" Isaković (IGL) Adam " NEOFRAG " Zouhar

" Zouhar Maciej " F1KU " Miklas

" Miklas Abdulkhalik " degster " Gasanov

" Gasanov Casper "ruggah" Due (Coach)

Where to watch

Fans of CS:GO can catch the Spring Groups 2023 action live on BLASTPremier's official Twitch and YouTube handles. FaZe will take on OG on January 26, 2022 at 6 am PST/ 3 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST.

Poll : Who Do You Think Will Win This Matchup? FaZe Clan OG 0 votes