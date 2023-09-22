FC 24 Foundations 5 SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

Completing the Foundations 5 SBC in EA FC 24 brings not only a sense of accomplishment but also some tempting rewards. You'll receive a Two Rare Gold Players Pack, along with several others, like three Gold Packs from each challenge and a Premium Gold Pack from the final one. This is the final challenge in the Foundations list that EA FC 24 has to offer, and completing this will let you obtain all possible rewards from the SBC quest.

In this article, we will break down each challenge and the cheapest solutions in Foundations 5 SBC in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 Foundations 5 SBC is straightforward to complete

Challenge 1: Defensive Development

The first challenge requires you to have three Defenders with one chemistry point each. But don't worry, you don't need to go all out on this one. The simplest solution is to gather three players from the same league or nation that are Defenders. You should be able to buy them for 200 coins in case you don't already have them. Save this one for later if you prefer, as the full game release might offer even more suitable options. Completing this challenge rewards you with a Gold Pack.

Challenge 2: Better Build-Up

Challenge two is another straightforward one. You need three midfielders with one chemistry point each from the same league or nation. It's as simple as the first challenge, but only with players who play Mid. This challenge also offers a Gold Pack.

Challenge 3: Advancing Attack

The third challenge, Advancing Attack, also follows a similar pattern. You'll need three Attackers from the same league or nation. For all these, going the League route would be simpler, but keep in mind that exchanging players from the nation also qualify. Complete this challenge, and you'll receive another Gold Pack.

Challenge 4: Multi-League and Nation

The final challenge in Foundations 5 requires you to have three players from the same league and same nation. You need to have a total of six chemistry points as a requirement. Completing this challenge gives you a Premium Gold Pack.

While completing these challenges, you might also pick up some nice rewards along the way. In addition to the packs, these SBCs in EA FC 24 can also reward you with coins, so it's safe to say that they are worth your time and effort.