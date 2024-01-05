FC Mobile Mystery Signings: Whom to pick between Gregor Kobel and Tahith Chong

FC Mobile Mystery Signings has become popular over the last few months. The event first appeared in November 2023, and since then, it has offered multiple great cards to users worldwide for free. Players are given the choice to choose between two cards with boosted attributes every week. The two cards are gradually unveiled after players unlock all four clues.

The ongoing Mystery Signings allows users to choose between Borussia Dortmund's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and Luton Town's attacking midfielder Tahith Chong. Hence, it becomes important for users to know about the two players and their stats for a clear decision.

Gregor Kobel FC Mobile Mystery Signings Stats and Traits

Gregor Kobel's Mystery Signings card has great stats (Image via EA Sports)

For the last few seasons, Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel has been in stunning form for Borussia Dortmund. The tall shot-stopper has been a rock before the goal for the German side.

While his 87 OVR base card is also popular even after the Winter Wildcards promo launch, the emergence of his 89 OVR Mystery Signings card makes it an easy option for selection in the first team.

Kobel's best stats and traits are mentioned below:

Stats:

Reflexes - 90

GK Diving - 87

GK Positioning - 86

Reactions - 86

GK Handling - 85

GK Kicking - 75

Traits:

Stepover and Exit (Skill Moves)

Stand and Point to Sky (Celebration)

Leadership

Long Thrower

Tahith Chong FC Mobile Mystery Signings Stats and Traits

Tahith Chong's card has been added to the FC Mobile Mystery Signings event (Image via EA Sports)

Tahith Chong emerged into the scene as a wonderkid for Manchester United. However, he found his rhythm as a footballer, playing for Birmingham. His good form helped him join the newly promoted Luton Town in the ongoing 2023-24 season.

While he has a 71 OVR RW base card in FC Mobile, his 89 OVR CAM Mystery Signing card has sky-rocketed his attributes. Amongst them, it can be seen that pace training has helped get great pace stats. However, his pace stats will hardly help him become the best attribute to make him a stand-out player in that position.

Chong's best stats and traits are mentioned below:

Stats:

Sprint Speed - 89

Pace - 87

Acceleration - 85

Agility - 83

Dribbling - 82

Ball Control - 78

Reactions - 77

Vision - 77

Traits:

Roulette (Skill Moves)

Front Flip (Celebration)

Injury Prone

Speed Dribbler

Comparing Gregor Kobel and Tahith Chong's FC Mobile Mystery Signings cards

As the stats above show, Tahith Chong's 89 OVR CAM Mystery Signings card has boosted pace stats. Meanwhile, Gregor Kobel's 89 OVR GK Mystery Signings card has all-around boosted stats for a goalkeeper.

Although Chong is a CAM, many CAMs are available in the in-game Market that can be traded by playing the game for a day or two. On the other hand, Kobel, being a high-rated GK, ticks all the boxes for becoming one of the best goalkeepers in the title.

Hence, it can be said that Gregor Kobel's card has the upper hand over Tahith Chong's card in the ongoing FC Mobile Mystery Signings event.

Follow Sportskeeda for more.