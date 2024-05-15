FC Mobile redeem code: How to get free gems

EA Sports announced a new FC Mobile redeem code via a tweet on the title's official X handle on May 15, 2024. This is the first time a redeem code has been introduced for players since the title was rebranded from FIFA Mobile last year. The available redeem code will help players get their hands on free gems they can use in the title to get exciting rewards.

The redeem code's availability news providing free gems has already created a great deal of buzz amongst FC Mobile enthusiasts worldwide.

What is the new FC Mobile redeem code and what are the rewards?

As mentioned earlier, EA Sports has introduced a new redeem code to help you get 1000 free games in FC Mobile. To get the rewards, you must use the code - "1000GEMS" in the redemption center.

However, if you are trying to redeem the gems, you must remember that the code is already live and will be available for the next few hours. To be precise, the code has a tenure of 12 hours - May 15 at 02:00 UTC until May 15 at 14:00 UTC. Hence, you should make the most of the available code as soon as possible.

How can you use the FC Mobile redeem code to get free gems?

With the Team of the Season (TOTS) 24 running in full swing, you can massively benefit by using the free gems obtained from the FC Mobile redeem code. To use it, follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Open your web browser on your computer or mobile and navigate your way to the FC Mobile Code Redemption page.

Step 2: Log in with the respective EA Account linked to FC Mobile.

However, if you don’t yet have an EA Account, you could create a new one directly through the web browser or from the game itself. Furthermore, you should make sure to link the same EA Account to your FC Mobile account from the in-game settings. This will help you to receive your redeemed rewards.

Step 3: Following a successful sign-up with your linked EA Account, enter the valid code (1000GEMS), complete the reCaptcha, and click on the “REDEEM” box.

Step 4: Relaunch the game, open your in-game inbox, and obtain the rewards after getting the successful message. However, it should be noted that it may take up to a few minutes for the FC Mobile redeem code rewards to show up in the inbox.

