FC Mobile Rivals guide: Main chapter, Madrid derby, and more

Following days of speculation, EA Sports has finally released the new Rivals promo in FC Mobile. As its name suggests, the Rivals promo celebrates the great rivalries between popular football clubs. Its introduction provides users across the world a chance to get great items and rare player cards with stunning attributes, which will help them rank higher in the title.

The Rivals promo has added five chapters in FC Mobile. While the Main and Madrid Derby chapters are currently accessible, three other Derby chapters will be unlocked in the following weeks.

Everything that FC Mobile players need to know about the Main Chapter Rivals promo

The Main Chapter in FC Mobile Rivals promo is divided into two paths: Red and Blue, with both offering great rewards in exchange for their respective color tokens.

The Red Rivals tokens can be earned by opening Rivals packs in the Store and completing exchanges. Here's a look at the various rewards up for grabs in the Red Path:

Reward 1: 600 Gems - 50 Red Rivals Tokens

Reward 2: 100,000 Coins - 100 Red Rivals Tokens

Reward 3: 81 OVR Universal Rank Player - 150 Red Rivals Tokens

Reward 4: Base Player x2, Rivals Player x1, 91 OVR Universal Rank Player, 2 Red Rivals Tokens, Coins, and more rewards - 300 Red Rivals Tokens

Main Reward: 92 OVR LB Untradable Paolo Maldini (Icon) - 400 Red Rivals Tokens

The Blue Rivals tokens can be earned by completing daily quests and the Challenge Mode. Here's a look at the different rewards available in the Blue Path:

Reward 1: 600 Gems - 50 Blue Rivals Tokens

Reward 2: 100,000 Coins - 100 Blue Rivals Tokens

Reward 3: 81 OVR Universal Rank Player - 150 Blue Rivals Tokens

Reward 4: Base Player x2, Rivals Player x1, 91 OVR Universal Rank Player, 2 Red Rivals Tokens, Coins, and more rewards - 300 Blue Rivals Tokens

Main Reward: 92 OVR RB Untradable Javier Zanetti (Icon) - 400 Blue Rivals Tokens

Once obtained, users can trade the Icons cards in the in-game Market and generate great profit.

Madrid Derby is the first Derby to be unlocked in the FC Mobile Rivals promo

The Madrid Derby chapter offers two 88 OVR CB Rivals cards - Jose Gimenez (Red) and Eder Militao (Blue) as main rewards. However, to get a particular card, players need to choose a color path, complete tasks, and get Rivals Points.

Snippet showing the main rewards in Madrid Derby (Image via EA Sports)

Here's an overview of the different rewards:

Reward 1: 50,000-150,000 Coins - 150 Rivals Points

Reward 2: 500 Gems - 150 Rivals Points

Reward 3: 80-85 OVR Rivals Player - 150 Rivals Points

Reward 4: 60,000-120,000 Coins - 150 Rivals Points

Reward 5: 2x 65-79 Base Players, 80-95 OVR Rivals Players, 2x Red Rivals Tokens, and 15,000-40,000,000 Coins - 150 Rivals Points

Reward 6: 500 Gems - 150 Rivals Points

Reward 7: 81 OVR Univeral Rank Player - 150 Rivals Points

FC Mobile players getting hold of the main cards can include them in their lineup to win more matches in the Division Rivals mode.