FC Mobile TOTY 24 Honourable Mentions: All exchanges, Milestone Rewards, and more

After weeks of waiting, EA Sports finally unlocked the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Honourable Mentions Chapter. As mentioned in the latest live stream (hosted by EA Sports' professionals Antwan and Tak), the chapter has brought along plenty of fascinating cards that can be owned by completing exchanges.
The chapter's introduction has already created a lot of buzz amongst gamers who eagerly waited for the chapter to unlock since the inception of the TOTY 24 promo on January 25.
What are the various exchanges available in the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Honourable Mentions chapter?
Similar to the National Valour promo, the new FC Mobile TOTY 24 Honourable Mentions chapter has six exchanges players need to complete to get the three lucrative Milestone Rewards.
Here's a look at all the exchanges available in the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Honourable Mentions chapter:
Exchange 1 - 87-97 OVR Exchange
- Exchange 89+ OVR Player x1
- Exchange TOTY Player x1
- Exchange 81+ OVR Player x5
Exchange 2 - 86-97 OVR Exchange
- Exchange 88+ OVR Player x1
- Exchange TOTY Player x1
- Exchange 81+ OVR Player x5
Exchange 3 - 85-97 OVR Exchange
- Exchange 87+ OVR Player x1
- Exchange TOTY Player x1
- Exchange 81+ OVR Player x5
Exchange 4 - 500 Gems Exchange
- Exchange Japanese Player x1
- Exchange Swiss Player x1
- Brazilian Player x1
Exchange 5 - 500 Gems Exchange
- LaLiga Player x1
- Bundesliga Player x1
- Exchange Ligue 1 Player x1
Exchange 6 - 65-74 OVR Exchange
- Exchange 85+ OVR Player x1
- Exchange 75+ OVR Player x5
However, while completing the exchanges, players must remember that the required fodders will have high demand in the in-game Market. Hence, they must keep an eye out, which will help them save millions.
What are the different Milestone Rewards in FC Mobile TOTY 24 Honourable Mentions chapter?
As mentioned, three Milestone Rewards are available in the newly unlocked Honourable Mentions chapter. However, FC Mobile players completing the exchanges can choose only one of the three Milestone Rewards.
Furthermore, all three Milestone Rewards cards are untradable, making them rare commodities.
Here's a look at the three Milestone Rewards that can be obtained after completing all six exchanges in the Honourable Mentions chapter:
Milestone Reward 1: 93 OVR RW - Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)
Milestone Reward 2: 93 OVR CDM - Granit Xhaka (Bayern Leverkusen)
Milestone Reward 3: 93 OVR CB - Dante (OGC Nice)
As seen above, the three player cards have their distinct player positions and player styles. However, getting one of them can be highly beneficial as they can help gamers win more matches in Division Rivals' VS Attack and Head to Head mode.
