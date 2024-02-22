FC Mobile TOTY 24 Honourable Mentions: All exchanges, Milestone Rewards, and more

After weeks of waiting, EA Sports finally unlocked the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Honourable Mentions Chapter. As mentioned in the latest live stream (hosted by EA Sports' professionals Antwan and Tak), the chapter has brought along plenty of fascinating cards that can be owned by completing exchanges.

The chapter's introduction has already created a lot of buzz amongst gamers who eagerly waited for the chapter to unlock since the inception of the TOTY 24 promo on January 25.

What are the various exchanges available in the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Honourable Mentions chapter?

Similar to the National Valour promo, the new FC Mobile TOTY 24 Honourable Mentions chapter has six exchanges players need to complete to get the three lucrative Milestone Rewards.

Snippet showing FC Mobile TOTY 24 Honourable Mentions Exchanges (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the exchanges available in the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Honourable Mentions chapter:

Exchange 1 - 87-97 OVR Exchange

Exchange 89+ OVR Player x1

Exchange TOTY Player x1

Exchange 81+ OVR Player x5

Exchange 2 - 86-97 OVR Exchange

Exchange 88+ OVR Player x1

Exchange TOTY Player x1

Exchange 81+ OVR Player x5

Exchange 3 - 85-97 OVR Exchange

Exchange 87+ OVR Player x1

Exchange TOTY Player x1

Exchange 81+ OVR Player x5

Exchange 4 - 500 Gems Exchange

Exchange Japanese Player x1

Exchange Swiss Player x1

Brazilian Player x1

Exchange 5 - 500 Gems Exchange

LaLiga Player x1

Bundesliga Player x1

Exchange Ligue 1 Player x1

Exchange 6 - 65-74 OVR Exchange

Exchange 85+ OVR Player x1

Exchange 75+ OVR Player x5

However, while completing the exchanges, players must remember that the required fodders will have high demand in the in-game Market. Hence, they must keep an eye out, which will help them save millions.

What are the different Milestone Rewards in FC Mobile TOTY 24 Honourable Mentions chapter?

As mentioned, three Milestone Rewards are available in the newly unlocked Honourable Mentions chapter. However, FC Mobile players completing the exchanges can choose only one of the three Milestone Rewards.

Furthermore, all three Milestone Rewards cards are untradable, making them rare commodities.

All FC Mobile TOTY 24 Honourable Mentions Milestone Rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the three Milestone Rewards that can be obtained after completing all six exchanges in the Honourable Mentions chapter:

Milestone Reward 1: 93 OVR RW - Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)

Milestone Reward 2: 93 OVR CDM - Granit Xhaka (Bayern Leverkusen)

Milestone Reward 3: 93 OVR CB - Dante (OGC Nice)

As seen above, the three player cards have their distinct player positions and player styles. However, getting one of them can be highly beneficial as they can help gamers win more matches in Division Rivals' VS Attack and Head to Head mode.

