FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Pace Training: All missions, rewards, and more

Following the conclusion of the Rivals promo, Winter Wildcards was introduced in FC Mobile on December 21, 2023. As its name suggests, the promo celebrates the Winter theme in the title and has brought along plenty of new cards, events, modes, and more. Amongst the events, a new chapter - Weekly Training, was also added. The event offers stunning rewards to players completing the challenges.

A total of five courses are added to the Winter Wildcards promo. While the Shooting course was massively successful, the Pace course is the major highlight of the second week in the promo's tenure.

This article discusses all the Missions, rewards, and more in the Winter Wildcards Pace Training.

Everything that FC Mobile players need to know about the Pace Training in the ongoing Winter Wildcards promo

The Pace training in FC Mobile was added by EA Sports a few hours ago and is divided into three reward paths. Five missions have been added to each of the three reward paths, and every mission offers an exclusive reward.

Winter Wildcards Pace Training in FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

Easy

Skill Game 1-star - Dribble (Gates) - 10k Coins

Skill Game 1-star - Dribble (Opponent Race) - 10k Coins

Easy Reward 1 - 10x Random Base player between 65-74 OVR

Match 1-star - Play against 75 OVR Fulham after 60 minutes with the scoreline 0-0 - 200x Gems

Easy Reward 2 - 81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek (Universal)

Medium

Skill Game 2-star - Shooting 1 on 1 - 10k Coins

Skill Game 2-star - Learn to avoid props - 10k Coins

Medium Reward 1 - 1x Random Mixed Version player between 75-89 OVR

Match 2-star - Play against 90 OVR Tottenham Hotspur after 60 minutes with the scoreline 1-1 - 300x Gems

Medium Reward 2 - 88 OVR RW Nestory Irankunda (Winter Wildcard)

Hard

Skill Game 3-star - Shooting 1 on 1 - 5k Coins

Skill Game 3-star - Learn to avoid props - 5k Coins

Hard Reward 1 - 20k Coins

Match 3-star - Play against 100 OVR Liverpool after 60 minutes with the scoreline 0-1 - 50x Gems

Hard Reward 2 - 1x Random Mixed Version player between 80-92 OVR and 200x Gems

While the Medium reward path can be unlocked after getting the Easy Reward 1, the Hard reward path can be unlocked after getting the Medium Reward 1.

Moreover, FC Mobile players will also get three other players as Milestone Rewards in the remaining courses.

While the cards are yet to be completely revealed by EA Sports, here's a look at the remaining courses and their rewards:

Passing - 88 CM

Dribbling - 88 CAM

Defending - 88 CB

FC Mobile players must also keep in mind that those who take part in all five aforementioned training courses will be able to get their hands on the exclusive Winter Sweater Kit.