FIFA 20: 5 amazing additions to gameplay

FIFA 20 is set to be bigger and better than ever before

Fans got their first look at FIFA 20 during EA Play 2019 and they were not disappointed. At first glance, it certainly seems like EA have addressed a number of the problems plaguing previous FIFA editions.

They also confirmed the addition of a few new game modes aside from the usual upgrades in game play and in-game engines.

With FIFA 20 set to release in late September, here, we take a look at five of the biggest changes/upgrades we will witness in the game.

#1 Strafe dribbling, AI enhancements

More power to the dribblers. The introduction of the strafe dribbling feature will allow users in control of speedy and agile players to draw defenders in during 1v1 situations before quickly gliding past them and racing away towards goal.

Meanwhile, AI defending has also undergone a major revamp. The quality of AI defending in previous FIFA editions was a major bone of contention. In FIFA 19, users could often just rely on the AI to defend on their behalf, essentially eliminating the need to manually defend in complex situations.

However, in FIFA 20, that will not be a problem following an overhaul in the positioning and tackling system. Manual defending will now be much more rewarding, with AI just offering defensive support and not doing all the work itself.

#2 Shooting, timed and composed finishing

Changes to the shooting mechanic in FIFA 20 mean it's going to be a lot easier to finish from 1v1 situations. Goalkeepers no longer have the ability to make superhuman saves in 1v1 situations the likes of which we have never seen occur on a real football field.

However, while finishing from 1v1 situations will be a lot easier, the changes also ensure that scoring spectacular volleys from outside the box will become a lot harder.

