FIFA 20: Predicting The Best XI

Sripad FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 285 // 31 May 2019, 16:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FIFA 19 has entered the Team of the Season stage and that means it's at its business end. Just a couple more months with FIFA 19 and then players will jump to FIFA 20.

The next version of EA Sports FIFA, i.e. FIFA 20, is expected to come out late September and there are going to be a lot of changes. The main changes will definitely be the ratings of the players and today, we take a look at the Best XI that could be made based on the players' ratings in FIFA 20:

Goalkeeper: Marc-André ter Stegen

Marc-André ter Stegen was rated at 89 in FIFA 19 and was the 5th best goalkeeper in the game. David De Gea was the best at 91 while Manuel Neuer, Thibaut Courtois and Jan Oblak were joint-2nd with a rating of 90.

Barcelona's #1 has been the best keeper in the world yet again this season and deserves to be the best in FIFA 20 as well. The top 4 (except Oblak) in FIFA 19 have not lived up to the expectations and deserve a downgrade. Ter Stegen, meanwhile, should be pushed to 91 and made the best active keeper in the game.

Right Back: Kyle Walker

Joshua Kimmich and Dani Carvajal were the joint best right-backs when the FIFA 19 ratings came out but with the FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades, the Bayern Munich star got a boost of +1 and became the best right-back with a rating of 86.

While Kimmich has had a decent season, Kyle Walker has just been exceptional. The Englishman has helped Manchester City win the domestic treble this season and was easily the best right back in the world, closely followed by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Walker's ratings should be pushed from 84 to 87 and that should be enough to make him the highest rated active right-back in FIFA 20.

1 / 4 NEXT