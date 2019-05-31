FIFA 20: Predicting the top 5 centre-backs

Sergio Ramos (left) and Diego Godin

Having a strong centre-back is a very important thing in Ultimate Team. Without 1-2 of the tall centre-backs, the opponent is just going to be scoring from every single cross that he puts in.

Players spend a lot of money in getting the best centre-backs and it is all worth it in the end. Not only do the best centre-backs help you concede less goals, they also win headers during corners and that helps you score goals as well.

Without further ado, here is a look at the predicted top 5 center-backs in FIFA 20:

#5 – Diego Godin (89)

Diego Godin's time at Atletico Madrid is up. The Spanish side will have a mass exodus this summer and it looks like they are set for a revolutionary change.

The Uruguayan defender is set to leave the club on a free transfer and has already confirmed it. While his next destination is yet to be revealed, Inter Milan are the strong favourites to sign him.

The Atletico star was rated at 90 in FIFA 19 and it was a well-deserved rating. He was rock solid at the back for Atletico Madrid in the 2017/18 LaLiga season and was also incredible for Uruguay at the World Cup. Adding to that, he helped his side win the Europa League as well.

While he has done nothing wrong this season, his side is set to end trophyless. For a side like Atletico, it is not a big deal but looking at the other top centre-backs this season, and how they have performed and influenced the game for their side, Godin has done very little.

Moreover, he turned 33 years old this year and he has lost a lot of pace. There is no way he can keep hold of the 90 rating and will be pushed down to 89 by EA Sports in FIFA 20.

