FIFA 20: Predicting the top 5 left-wingers

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Eden Hazard

While wingers are in demand in world football right now, they have lost their importance in FIFA 19. A lot of players opt to play with 4-2-2-2 or 4-2-3-1 formations that have no requirements for a winger and rely on 4-5 central midfielders in the starting XI.

In the 4-2-2-2 formation, players use 2 defensive midfielders and 2 attacking midfielders to play behind their 2 strikers. Meanwhile, in the 4-2-3-1 formation, they have 2 defensive midfielders and 3 attacking midfielders behind their lone striker.

While many opt for the formations above, thousands of players still use wingers in their team. The likes of Neymar, Mbappe, Hazard etc. go for high prices because they can cut in and score goals as well as put in some fantastic crosses for the striker to head.

Here are the possible top 5 left wingers in FIFA 20:

#5 – Leroy Sane (86)

Leroy sane might not have played a lot last season as Pep Guardiola opted to play with Raheem Sterling on the left-wing. The Englishman did an excellent job, but his base position in FIFA 20 will remain as a right winger itself.

Sane meanwhile was reportedly looking to leave for Bayern Munich this summer but has been convinced to stay. The manager might have assured him more game time, and that is great news for the Cityzens.

The German has been brilliant every time he has come on as a substitute and will only improve next season. Rated at 86 in FIFA 19, Sane is unlikely to get an upgrade. He has been good but hasn't done enough to earn an upgrade.

The winger did finish with a domestic treble in the 2018/19 season, but his contribution was limited because of Sterling playing in his position.

