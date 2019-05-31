FIFA 20: Predicting the top 5 midfielders

Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Midfielders run the game in FIFA Ultimate Team. If a player has a weak midfield, it is very difficult for him to control the game. Players always look for midfielders with high work-rate as it helps them in attack and in defence.

While there are a lot of amazing midfielders in the world, not everyone is that good in the game. For example, Ruben Neves is someone who would walk into any club's starting XI on his day, but in FIFA 19, he's rated at just 80 – making him a player who would not make any top player's squad, let along the starting XI.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the predicted top 5 midfielders in FIFA 20:

#5 – Christian Eriksen (89)

Christian Eriksen has been on another level this season. The Danish midfielder has been in top form and has been a vital figure in Tottenham's amazing run in the Champions League. While a lot of fans and pundits will heap praise on Lucas Moura, Eriksen was the one leading the charge for Spurs.

Rated at 88 in FIFA 19, he was surprisingly not given an upgrade in FIFA 19 winter upgrades. The midfielder was easily among the best in the world in January and was shockingly snubbed by EA Sports in the ratings refresh.

Eriksen has been so good, that he has 2 Team of the Week cards to his name in FIFA 19. Rated at 89 and 91, fans would argue that he should have been upgraded to that rating in FIFA 19 itself.

While it is impossible to see EA Sports pushing him to 90 in FIFA 20, they should upgrade him to 89 and make him the 5th best active midfielder in the game.

