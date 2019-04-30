FIFA 20: Predicting the top 5 Premier League players

Sripad FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 124 // 30 Apr 2019, 12:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Premier League is the most popular club football league in the world

The Premier League is stacked with fantastic players, and every club in the league wants to sign the top players in the world. All the teams in the top 6 have managed to do that more often than not, and that has helped in making the league the most popular one in the world.

With so many top players in the league, FIFA players tend to make their teams around the Premier League clubs. This helps them get good chemistry and also makes it easier for them to get the best players without thinking twice.

The FIFA 20 player ratings are due in a couple of months, and thus, we are predicting the top 5:

#5 – Virgil van Dijk: 90

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

What a season he is having! The Dutchman has not been dribbled past even once this season, and there is a good reason why. He has been rock solid at the back and is making sure that Alisson does not have a lot to do in goal.

The centre-back was rated at 85 in FIFA 19 when the game was released, but his stunning performances saw him get an upgrade in the winter. EA Sports pushed him to 88 after the FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades, and he has been consistently showing that he deserves more.

Come FIFA 20, and Van Dijk is due another upgrade. The Dutchman will be breaking into the top 5 Premier League players this season with a rating of 90. While a lot of Liverpool fans would argue that he deserves a lot more, EA Sports might not opt to give him a more significant upgrade than that.

His defending stats will shoot up from 87 to 90, while his physical stats might also be pushed by +3 – from 86 to 89.

1 / 3 NEXT