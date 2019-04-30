×
FIFA 20 Premier League ratings: Predicting the top 5 defenders

Sripad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
61   //    30 Apr 2019, 18:44 IST

Van Dijk is without a doubt the best defender in the Premier League
Van Dijk is without a doubt the best defender in the Premier League

Premier League defenders might not be the best in FIFA right now, but that is about to change. Virgil Van Dijk is a one-man army right now, and he is marching into the top 5 best defenders in the game list next season for sure.

The English clubs have some of the best most talented players in the world, but when it comes to defenders, only a few of them would be anywhere close to the best. But with that being said, the defenders are good enough to do their jobs and are no pushovers.

Here are the possible top 5 Premier League defenders in FIFA 20\:

#5 Aymeric Laporte – 86

The French defender was a big money signing by Pep Guardiola when he arrived, and he has finally shown why he was the manager's pick. The former Athletic Bilbao star has been amazing at the back and has been helping Manchester City keep one clean sheet after the other.

Rated at 83 in FIFA 19 initially, Laporte got an upgrade to 84 in the winter upgrades. However, City fans are still unhappy with the ratings and rightfully so. The Frenchman has been highly versatile and is one of the best in the league right now.

He has an 87-rated Team of the Week card in which he is a left-back – that was more than enough to show how good he is! Adding to that, he has a Man of the Match card rated at 88 as well.

EA Sports have to hand him a good upgrade in FIFA 20 and push him to 86 at least. Anything higher than that would also be acceptable but nothing lower. Even 85 will not justify his performances, and he should be in the top 5 Premier League defenders list.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Kyle Walker Virgil van Dijk FIFA 20
