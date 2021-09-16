FIFA 22 release date, system requirements, best new features, and more

FIFA 22 is set to release very shortly, with all new rosters and a revamped gameplay that has lots of players waiting anxiously. The new release could be one of the biggest the franchise has ever seen, and has the potential to become a game changer for the entire sports gaming genre.

Here are all the details surrounding the latest entry.

FIFA 22: All the details players need to know

Release date

The release date for FIFA 22 is set for October 1. Pre-orders are already available now, however, and have significant advantages to them. They can be ordered from regular retailers like GameStop and Best Buy, as well as straight from EA. The pre-order release date is set to be September 27, so those players will get a slight headstart on the game.

System requirements

The latest release will be the first one that has been designed for next-gen consoles. However, it's not going to be exclusive to them. The game will have better graphics and even some new gameplay features for next-gen consoles, but last-gen players aren't left out in the cold.

The game will be available on Xbox One, Xbox One Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.

FIFA 22 will feature many more leagues for players to choose from, more so than previous games. Image via EA

Best new features

FIFA 22 will reportedly have more significant changes coming to it. They're reportedly going to revamp Career Mode as well as alter the gameplay a bit. However, the biggest change is exclusive to next-gen users. HyperMotion, the brand new motion capture system, could revolutionize the entire sports gaming industry.

@Zuby_Tech @Zuby_Tech FIFA 22 For PS5:



Instead of the standard motion capture technology, FIFA set out to have their participants play an entire 11 v 11 football match to completely simulate everything that the match has to offer.

Instead of just mirroring common occurrences from a match, HyperMotion perfectly mirrors the entire game exactly how two real football teams would play. This is the first game to utilize something like this but it more than likely won't be the last.

