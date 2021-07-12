FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition: Pricing, features, availability and other details

EA Sports recently released the first reveal trailer for FIFA 22, featuring some top football players, with Kylian Mbappe in a central role.

The trailer also featured a range of other footballers, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marcelo, Christian Pulisic, Son Heung-Min, David Alaba and Angel Di Maria, among others. Kylian Mbappe has been announced as the cover star for the second consecutive time as far as the FIFA series is concerned.

Regardless, with a range of features and promises already made by EA Sports, the following article looks at all the details and information that is currently available about the game. FIFA 22 will be available to play on Google’s Stadia too, while HyperMotion is expected to bring an unparalleled experience to next-gen consoles.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition: Pricing, Features and everything else that is known

FIFA 22 will be released on October 1st, with both the Standard and the Ultimate versions of the game now available for pre-order. The Ultimate edition of FIFA 22 comes with extra FUT items and coins apart from 4 days of early access. This is the first edition of FIFA that has come out since the release of next-gen consoles in the form of the Xbox Series X and PS5.

#FIFA22, Powered by Football



With new HyperMotion Technology, welcome to a revolution in

football gameplay. 🎮⚽



Learn more and pre-order today ➡ https://t.co/SotAORTXCO pic.twitter.com/IgRYzvvpqG — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 11, 2021

EA Sports has not yet announced whether FIFA 22 will allow crossplay, although it seems unlikely considering that FIFA 21 did not have it. The lack of information so far, added to the fact that EA Sports has been reluctant to introduce crossplay on any of their sports-related video game series, suggests that FIFA 22 might also not have crossplay. This though, is something that is still very much up in the air.

The pricing for FIFA 22 is as follows:

Standard Edition: PS4: $59.99 / PS5: $69.99 , Xbox Series X/S: 69.99 / Xbox One: $59.9, PC (Windows) Origin: $59.99 / Steam: $59.99, Stadia: $9.99/month

Ultimate Edition: PS4/PS5: $99.99, Series X/S: $99.99, PC (Windows) Origin: $79.99 / Steam: $79.99, Stadia: $9.99/ month

Regardless, FIFA 22 is expected to have a range of impressive features, with general manager Nick Wlodyka claiming that HyperMotion and Stadia will allow fans to enjoy the game in an unprecedented way, especially on the next-gen consoles. HyperMotion technology is expected to recreate an authentic football experience and make FIFA 22 the most “realistic” game released in the series thus far.

Honoured to welcome back @KMbappe



The #FIFA22 cover star 🌟



Stay tuned for the game-changing reveal on July 11th 👉 https://t.co/oT0kH2cJ7b pic.twitter.com/w1NABM6Fjj — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 9, 2021

HyperMotion apparently allows the integration of motion capture footage of 22 players at the same time, which is expected to bring forth a sense of realism about all of the players’ movement and reactions during games. Other changes that have been announced include an overhaul of the goalkeeping system, a new Create a Club experience in Career mode, changes to the Volta Football mode and the introduction of the FIFA Ultimate Team Heroes in the FUT mode.

FIFA 22 will have a legacy version for Nintendo Switch, while various other features are expected to be revealed in the time to come. So far, only a reveal trailer has been released by EA Sports. For more information about FIFA 22, the following link can be checked.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod