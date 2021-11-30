FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the 81-87 Upgrade SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has dropped an RNG-heavy SBC to the game as part of the ongoing Black Friday celebrations with a single-task SBC with the title of 81-87 Upgrade, which is now live for all FIFA 22 players.

November has witnessed some great single-task SBCs in FIFA 22 as part of different promos, including the highly successful Numbers Up pro that set a precedent. This comes as a bonus because single-task SBCs, in general, are highly popular among many FIFA 22 players.

Single-task SBCs are usually very cheap and easy to complete, giving a great option for beginner players in FIFA 22. For veterans, these SBCs always provide a wonderful opportunity to cycle out of the ever-increasing fodder to attempt to obtain a useful player item for their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squads.

Tasks, cost, and review of the 81-87 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The 81-87 Upgrade SBC is a single-task SBC which means that FIFA 22 players will have to construct and submit only one squad to complete the SBC and earn the related reward.

81-87 Upgrade SBC tasks

Rare: Min 2

Player Level: Min Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 20

# of players in the Squad: 4

The 81-87 SBC should cost a little less than 2500 coins for a FIFA 22 player to complete it from scratch. However, given its low cost and easy to complete nature, fodder can make the completion process almost or entirely free.

What is the 81-87 Upgrade SBC?

The 81-87 Upgrade SBC is a single-task repeatable SBC in FIFA 22, meaning that FIFA 22 players will complete the task as many times as possible. However, the SBC is not for long as players have less than three days to try their luck and obtain something useful and valuable. The SBC also doesn't require a full squad to be submitted, making it simpler and cheaper in the process.

Review of the 81-87 Upgrade SBC

The 81-87 Upgrade SBC will reward every FIFA 22 player with one player item rating between 81 and 87. As written earlier, the potential of the SBC lies in the individual luck of the FIFA 22 player. If the player has a lucky day, they will obtain a player item valued way more than the investment. However, with poor luck, it will be hard to recoup the investment cost as well.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar