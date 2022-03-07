FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete FUT Birthday Tanguy Ndombele SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team's anniversary celebrations continue with the FUT Birthday promo and EA has made another player item SBC available in the form of Tanguy Ndombele.

FUT Birthday promo features cards that will enjoy a permanent boost to either their weak foot or skill moves in the game. So far, a full team of FUT Birthday cards has been released, some of which are pretty strong. However, the chances of obtaining them are pretty low from packs, and their prices are pretty high.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

90 Tanguy Ndombele

fifauteam.com/fifa-22-fut-bi… New FUT Birthday Player SBC90 Tanguy Ndombele New FUT Birthday Player SBC🇫🇷 90 Tanguy Ndombelefifauteam.com/fifa-22-fut-bi… https://t.co/eWNZ1kNl36

By completing the Tanguy Ndombele FUT Birthday SBC, players can earn a FUT Birthday card in a guaranteed manner. They're also assured of the card and its stats, which they can check before they do the SBC. While SBCs like this cost more than packs, there's no reliance on pack luck for players.

Task, cost, and review of the FUT Birthday Tanguy Ndombele SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC:

1) Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) France

# of players from France: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) 86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

The cost of completing the FUT Birthday Tanguy Ndombele SBC is between 322,000-340,000 FUT coins based on the platform of the players. The use of fodder is highly advised, especially when filling in-form cards.

There are four sets of tasks, and players will have to complete all four within the given time period. Tanguy Nbombele's special card has a deadline of 2 weeks, so players need to complete all the tasks within that timeline. Each task also comes with its own completion rewards.

Review of FUT Birthday Tanguy Ndombele SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The 90-rated CAM card is very slow in pace with just 79 as Sprint Speed. The card's 81 Shooting is extremely mediocre as well. 96 Dribbling with 4* Skill Moves is a decent set of stats but isn't enough. The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team meta is heavily reliant on pace, and this card isn't good enough.

What makes the FUT Birthday Tanguy Ndombele SBC even worse is the cost of completion. There are far better alternatives available from the market with a far better set of stats. Today's featured card has poor stats and poor cost of completion, which makes one really wonder why anyone should be doing this SBC at all.

Edited by R. Elahi