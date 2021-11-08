FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Defy the Norm SBC?

FIFA 22 has continued dropping single task SBCs under the Rulebreakers promo, and the latest one has a rebellious name as it reads "Defy the Norm."

The Defy the Norm SBC in FIFA 22 is a single-task SBC that requires all players to fulfill and submit only one squad to unlock all the rewards. Single-task SBCs are a good fit for beginners and veteran players alike. It helps beginners due to its ease of submission, and for veterans, they mostly require zero investment.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the Defy the Norm SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

What is Defy the Norm SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Defy the Norm SBC is a single-task SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and is part of the latest Rulebreakers promo. The Rulebreakers promo is intriguing as it features player items of those footballers who have undergone significant changes in their stats between the two versions of FIFA.

As great as it looks, Defy the Norm is a non-repeatable SBC which means that all FIFA 22 players can complete it only once.

Squad conditions

Clubs: Min 5

Same League Count: Max 4

Same Nation Count: Min 4

Rare: Exactly 5

Squad Rating: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Max 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Defy the Norm SBC costs about 3200 coins to complete and will cost even less if FIFA 22 players use their existing fodder.

Defy the Norm SBC is an easy SBC in FIFA 22, and players can go about their ways to complete it.

Review of Defy the Norm SBC in FIFA 22

When FIFA 22 players complete Defy the Norm SBC, they will earn a Rare Gold Players Pack. If a player has to spend 3200 coins to complete the SBC, even then, the rewards are worth it as the base price of this pack will be more. At the time of writing, the SBC has received 90% positive feedback on FUTBIN.

These SBCs are good ones for both beginners and veterans of FIFA 22. It works well for beginners because these are easy and cheap to do. The rewards are more valuable when FIFA 22 players are just getting started.

For veteran players, they collect so much fodder over time, and it just keeps getting wasted. Utilizing the fodder in these SBCs provides them with an opportunity to obtain something that may be useful to them.

