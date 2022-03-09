FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete FUT Birthday Stephy Mavididi SBC in FUT 22

Stephy Mavididi's FUT Birthday card is FIFA 22 Ultimate Team's latest player item SBC under the ongoing FUT Birthday promo, which celebrates the anniversary of the Ultimate Team mode across the FIFA franchise.

The cards under this promo have permanent upgrades to their Weak Foot or Skill Moves. Up until now, all the cards that have been released under the promo have had 5* Weak Foot.

A whole team (Team 1) of cards are available in the packs. The odds of getting one are pretty low, which makes the SBCs more lucrative.

Based on the face cost, FUT Birthday SBCs cost more. However, they guarantee players a FUT Birthday card like Stephy Mavididi upon completing the required tasks.

Task, cost and review of the FUT Birthday Stephy Mavididi SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

1) England

# of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

The cost of completion of the FUT Birthday Stephy Mavididi ranges between 161,000-168,000 FUT coins depending on the player's platform. To further reduce the cost, players should use as much fodder as possible from their collection.

The special card will be available for less than four days, and players will need to complete both quests in the given time. Both individual tasks come with their rewards.

Review of FUT Birthday Stephy Mavididi SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The 88-rated LM card excels in certain areas and fails in others. The Pace of 94 is pretty good when considering the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team meta. 87 Shooting is quite decent if someone decides to play the card at LW. The 5* Weak Foot makes things better in front of the goal.

While the 90 Dribbling is good, 3* Skill Moves makes the card feel limited. While players can dribble well, the overall results won't be optimum. Like the FUT Birthday Tanguy Ndombele SBC, this one is over-expensive. With 165,000 FUT coins, players can get a better option from the market, making this deal poor.

This has been a trend with the current FUT Birthday promo and the player item SBCs. While the cards have been reasonably decent on their own merits, their prices have been exorbitant. Had the stats been better or the prices been lower, there would have been more takers for these SBCs.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar