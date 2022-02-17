FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Future Stars Party Bag SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 is back with a Party Bag SBC, and players will now have a greater chance of adding a Future Stars item to their FUT squads. The Future Stars promo has featured special items of some of the biggest wonderkids in the world of football.

These special cards have been revealed as part of two teams and player item SBCs. But getting these unique cards from packs is difficult due to their low odds. But the Party Bag SBC is back once again in the current promo, and players can once again have a significantly surer way to get a Future Stars item.

While not the cheapest SBCs, the Party Bag can reward a Future Stars item if a FIFA 22 player is lucky. If not, they are guaranteed a special card from the recent promos that have come and expired before the Future Stars promo.

Task, cost and review of the Party Bag SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

The current Party Bag SBC has a cost of completion ranging between 98,500-108,000 FUT coins based on the player's platform. There are very few requirements, so players are open to doing it in any way they feel is suitable. The advisable way to proceed is to use as much fodder as possible, which will bring the final cost significantly lower than what's stated here.

The current Party Bag SBC is repeatable, so FIFA 22 players can have more than one try. It's available for four days, so players shouldn't delay too much if they plan to do the current one.

Review of the Party Bag SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Like the previous releases, the chances of breaking even on this one will depend a lot on luck. Upon completion, players will receive one special promo item that could belong to Winter Wildcards, TOTY Honorable Mentions, Future Stars Team 1 or Team 2. Hence, the available reward options have now been increased.

There is no overall limit on the available rewards, so a player may profit by even obtaining a Winter Wildcards item. But the chance for the Party Bag SBC to give good returns will depend on the player receiving a Future Stars item over the other two promos. The SBC is an excellent opportunity for those FIFA 22 players who want to ride their luck in getting a special promo item.

