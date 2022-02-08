FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete Zinedine Zidane base icon SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has launched a fresh set of icon cards amidst the ongoing Future Stars promo, and one of them features the base version of Zinedine Zidane.

Icon cards are special items for retired footballers, having achieved iconic status in their playing days. These cards are available across different packs but have a meagre chance of obtaining one. The low chances and high stats make these cards highly sought after in the commodity.

Golden @Golden5019 Base Zidane Icon SBC is coming out soon! @trustyfuttrader Base Zidane Icon SBC is coming out soon! #FIFA22 🚨Base Zidane Icon SBC is coming out soon! #FIFA22 - @trustyfuttrader https://t.co/FRSPNsihSH

By using the SBC icon, players are guaranteed an icon card to add to their FUT squad. Each icon card comes in three versions - base, mid and prime. Players can unlock the base version of Zinedine Zidane by completing his SBC.

Tasks and review of the Zinedine Zidane base icon card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of Zinedine Zidane Prime Icon SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) A Genius in Turin

# of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) El Zizou Galactico

# of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

IF+FUT CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

5) French National Treasure

# of players from France: Min 1

IF+FUT CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

6) League Finesse

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF+FUT CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

7) League Legend

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

8) Top-Notch

IF+FUT CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

9) 88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

10) 89-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 89

Team Chemistry: Min 40

# of players in the Squad: 11

Review of the Zinedine Zidane Base Icon SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The final cost of the SBC is yet to be determined but looks like an over-expensive SBC. The 91 rated CM card has what it takes to dominate the meta.

There's no doubting its ability, especially with the pace, passing and other supportive stats it has. But based on what it's going to cost, there are better cards to invest the coins in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar