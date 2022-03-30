FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: Full list of Team Of The Week 28 (TOTW 28) cards revealed in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team have released their squad for Team of the Week (TOTW) 28. It features Inform variants of 23 different players that FUT players from all over the world can acquire by opening the diverse set of packs the game offers.

All players featured in the TOTW promo have received an upgrade to their overall attributes. The upgrade is rewarded based on the players' real-life performance in the previous week of football.

Unlike several other promos in FIFA 22, TOTW cards will not be available through Squad Building Challenges and can only be redeemed by opening packs. All the players featured in TOTW 28 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team are listed below.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of all the player items that are part of TOTW 28

Keylor Navas (GK) - 90

Angel Di Maria (RW) - 89

Luke Shaw (LWB) - 86

Aurelien Tchouameni (CDM) - 86

Otavio (RM) - 86

Luis Diaz (LM) - 85

Steven Bergwijn (ST) - 85

Gareth Bale (ST) - 84

Martin Odegaard (CM) - 84

Antony (RW) - 84

Milot Rashica (LW) - 84

Aissa Mandi (CB) - 83

Kieran Tierney (CB) - 83

Guillermo Ochoa (GK) - 83

Kaoru Mitoma (LM) - 82

Andreas Bouchalakis (CM) - 81

Uros Durdevic (ST) - 81

Antonee Robinson (LB) - 79

Tajon Buchanan (RM) - 76

Aleksandar Trajkovski (LM) - 76

Marcos Urena (ST) - 75

Will Smith (CB) - 72

Jordan Davies (CM) - 71

Best cards of TOTW 28 reveal in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

While TOTW 27 featured exceptional strikers, TOTW 28 is led by a predominantly defensive squad with a minor attacking presence.

Keylor Navas led the promo as its highlight, as FIFA 22 released a 90-rated version of the player. After receiving +2 OVR in upgrades, Navas' Inform variant boasts 91- diving, 91- reflexes, 89- positioning and 88 - handling.

Following Navas, his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Angel Di Maria secured a spot on TOTW 28. With a +2 upgrade to his OVR, Di Maria witnessed the release of his 89- rated variant that features 89- dribbling, 88- passing, 87- pace and 85- shooting and 5- star rated skill moves as its most impressive attributes.

Manchester United fullback Luke Shaw, along with midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Otavio, were rewarded with an 86 - OVR version of themselves, with Tchouameni witnessing the biggest upgrade from their base card.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar