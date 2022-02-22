FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete 80+ Player Pick SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 have released their latest set of SBCs, featuring several challenges that Ultimate Team players can complete to redeem exciting rewards.

Upon completing the newly released 80+ Player Pick SBC, EA Sports rewards Ultimate Team players with a choice of 3 Rare Gold players rated at 80 OVR or above. FUT players will then be allowed to pick their rewards from a selection of three.

The 80+ Player Pick SBC is one of the several SBCs in FIFA 22 that provides players with the opportunity to select their reward from a shortlist of items. FIFA Ultimate Team players can finish the 80+ Player Pick SBC by completing the tasks listed below.

Task and review of 80+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the 80+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Rare: Min 3

Player Level: Min Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 35

# of players in the Squad: 9

As of writing, this SBC costs Ultimate Team players around 5,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Players can use items from their existing inventory to cut the overall completion cost down to a reasonable amount.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players have three days left to attempt and redeem the rewards from this repeatable SBC.

Review of the 80+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Costing around 5000 FUT coins, the 80+ Player Pick SBC on FIFA 22 is a reasonably inexpensive challenge that Ultimate Team players can engage in to try their hand at the reward system. Although the minimum rating for the rewarded item is 80-OVR, there is no maximum OVR for the card.

At a reasonable cost, Ultimate Team players have the chance to obtain a card that belongs to one of the several FUT promos released over the last few months.

Considering the conditions of the SBC, players can also expect unfavourable outcomes now and then, as seen with most Player Packs. However, with the cost in consideration, players have a fair chance of getting a return on their initial investment.

