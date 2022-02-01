FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete 81+ Double Upgrade SBC in FUT 22? 

FIFA 22 are renowned for keeping their player base engaged by releasing several daily Squad Building Challenges for their Ultimate Team audience. Among the newly released SBCs features the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC.

FIFA Ultimate Team players can complete this SBC to get their hands on two random Rare Gold players with a minimum OVR of 81. Although players can't get a specific player of their choice, the SBC makes way for various exciting possibilities.

Through the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC, FUT players can try to redeem some of the best players in the game. Listed below are the various tasks and rewards associated with the challenge.

Task and review of 81+ Double Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Rare: Min 6

Player Level: Min Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 30

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC costs Ultimate Team players around 8000 FUT coins to complete the challenge from scratch. Players can reduce the overall completion cost by using items from their current inventory.

81+ Double Upgrade SBC is a repeatable set of tasks that FUT players must complete within three days to obtain the mentioned rewards.

Review of the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

81+ Double Upgrade SBC on FIFA 22 is a cheap and affordable way for Ultimate Team players to obtain a couple of world-class players. Despite the randomized choice, FUT players are guaranteed two players rated above 81 without a maximum limit for the OVR.

Player cards from the various promos in FIFA 22 can also be availed through this SBC. Considering the quality of the rewards, the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC on Ultimate Team is priced appropriately. It comprises a relatively simple set of tasks that players can complete to bolster their player inventory.

With EA Sports releasing SBCs every day without fail, these rewards can come in handy for the various future endeavours of FIFA 22's Ultimate Team players.

