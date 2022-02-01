FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Player Moments Olivier Giroud card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released an array of Squad Building Challenges for their Ultimate Team audience, including a Player Moments SBC for Olivier Giroud.

French striker Olivier Giroud is the latest player to the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team's Player Moments promo. Through this series of upgraded player cards, EA Sports commends certain players for their game-changing performances in the previous year of football.

The AC Milan forward spent close to 4 seasons at Chelsea before heading to Serie A in 2021. In the 2020-21 season of the UEFA Champions League, Giroud scored a 68th minute overhead goal, resulting in a 1-0 victory for the London club. As a result, EA Sports have released this Player Moments promo, featuring the French marksman with 89-OVR.

FIFA Ultimate Team players can redeem Olivier Giroud's Player Moments card by completing the set of tasks listed below.

Task and review of Moments Olivier Giroud card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Player Moments Olivier Giroud card in FIFA Ultimate Team

# of players from France: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of release, Olivier Giroud's Player Moments card in FIFA 22 costs around 100,000 FUT coins for Ultimate Team players to complete from scratch. Upon utilizing their existing fodder, FUT players can further reduce the completion cost for this SBC.

Player Moments Olivier Giroud is available as a non-repeatable SBC that Ultimate Team players can complete within 13 days to obtain the card.

Review of the Player Moments Olivier Giroud card in FIFA Ultimate Team

Olivier Giroud's Player Moments promo sees the 35-year-old striker substantially improve his OVR, taking it from a base rating from 79 to 89. What's more surprising, however, is his excessive rise in pace. Giroud initially had a 39-pace, which improved to 86 on his Player Moments card.

Additionally, Giroud boasts 90-shooting, 90-physicality and 85-dribbling on his Player Moments card, making him a terrifying presence inside the box.

The Frenchman is renowned for his excellent shooting ability and finesse inside the box. The added pace turns Giroud into a force to reckon with, making this SBC a superb investment for Ultimate Team players in FIFA 22.

