FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC in FUT 22

One of the most recent challenges released by EA Sports for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is the 85+ Upgrade SBC, which upon completion, provides players with three Rare Gold players rated over 85 OVR.

The 85+ Upgrade SBC was released alongside a few other Squad Building Challenges as part of the FUT Fantasy promo that was released into the game earlier this month.

Although players may not be rewarded with FUT Fantasy items through the SBC, this challenge is a convenient method for Ultimate Team players to obtain three good quality players, either to accompany them on their FUT journey or to complete the variety of SBCs released into the game.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can redeem the rewards of the 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC by completing a set of tasks listed below.

Task and review of 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, Ultimate Team players in FIFA 22 are expected to spend around 55,000 FUT coins to complete the 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC from scratch. Due to the size of the SBC, FUT players can also turn to their player fodder to further cut down the overall cost of completion, bringing it down to a reasonable amount.

The 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC can be repeated twice within 24 hours of release for Ultimate Team players to earn their rewards.

Review of the 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

The 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC is an excellent opportunity for Ultimate Team players to get their hands on 3 highly rated Rare Gold player cards. With the minimum OVR of the players being 85 and their maximum not being specified, FUT players can expect to receive three great player cards through this SBC for an affordable cost.

Unlike the Player Pick SBCs, Ultimate Team players will not have the option to choose their rewards. Instead, three random SBCs will appear as a reward once the SBC is completed. Apart from normal Rare Gold players, the SBC also has the potential to reward players with items from the various promos in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

With several SBCs related to FUT Fantasy and other promos likely to grace FUT in the coming days, Ultimate Team players can utilize this SBC to accumulate player fodder for their future challenges in FIFA 22.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul