FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete 85+ Upgrade SBCs in FUT 22

FIFA 22 releases three new SBCs for their Ultimate Team audience, providing players with an opportunity to access 85+ rated player cards at the cost of completing a set of tasks.

85+ Upgrade SBCs are three different Squad Building Challenges released simultaneously. 85+ Attacker Upgrade, 85+ Midfielder Upgrade and 85+ Defender Upgrade SBCs are non-repeatable SBCs that FIFA's Ultimate Team audience can engage in to earn a few exciting rewards.

Earlier this month, EA Sports released several similar SBCs, which provided players with 81+ and 83+ players. Similarly, FIFA Ultimate Team players can complete each of these SBCs to obtain three random players rated over 85-OVR.

Let's look at the various tasks and rewards associated with all three 85+ Upgrade SBCs on FIFA Ultimate Team.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the 85+ Upgrade SBCs for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

1) 85+ Attacker Upgrade

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 40

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) 85+ Midfielder Upgrade

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 30

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) 85+ Defender Upgrade

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 30

# of players in the Squad: 11

At the time of writing, each 85+ Upgrade SBCs cost players 50,000 to 55,000 FUT coins when completed from scratch. Players are recommended to use their existing player reserves to further reduce the overall completion cost.

All 3 Squad Building Challenges will expire within 48 hours and are non-repeatable.

Review of the 85+ Upgrade SBCs in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Upon completing each of the 85+ Upgrade SBCs on FIFA Ultimate Team, players are rewarded with a 3 Players Pack. Completing all three sets of objectives will amount to over 150,000. Despite the overall completion cost, these SBCs can be a profitable way for FUT players to get their hands on a few 85+ players.

The player rewards available from the Pack are entirely random, thereby adding to the uncertainty of the challenge. However, players have a good chance of recovering their initial cost, with an equal opportunity of receiving a highly rated player card among the rewards.

