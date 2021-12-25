×
FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Winter Wildcards Florian Kainz item in FUT 22

Florian Kainz Winter Wildcards SBC is now live in FIFA 22 (Image via FIFA Saved My Life)
Arka "Biasedguy" Sarkar
ANALYST
Modified Dec 25, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Feature

FIFA 22 continues to release player item SBC from the ongoing Winter Wildcards promo. This time, it features Florian Kainz.

FIFA 22 players are guaranteed to add a Winter Wildcards player item when they complete the Winter Wildcards Florian Kainz SBC. Since its introduction, the Winter Wildcards promo has been an absolute hit in the community.

There have been two team releases so far which have consisted of some superb player items.

FIFA 22 - FLORIAN KAINZ WINTER WILDCARDS SBC - TRIPPER OBJECTIVE AND MER... youtu.be/jXp84UzUXSE via @YouTube #FIFA22 #winterwildcards https://t.co/nhE3UQCeUr

Winter Wildcards player items are available in packs within the FIFA 22 store. But like all promo items, the odds of receiving one are significantly lower.

Alternatively, they can do the player item SBCs that have arrived which removes the requirement on luck.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Winter Wildcards Florian Kainz card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Florian Kainz

  • # of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

The Winter Wildcards Florian Kainz SBC has a completion cost of approximately 34,000 FUT coins if a FIFA 22 player wants to get it from scratch. Usually the final cost will come down if players use fodder from their existing collection.

What is the Winter Wildcards Florian Kainz SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Florian Kainz is the eighth footballer to feature as a player item SBC under the Winter Wildcards promo. It's a single task SBC so the objective is pretty straightforward. Players will need to complete the challenge within a week after which, it will expire.

Review of the Winter Wildcards Florian Kainz SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Florian Kainz has received a 84-rated LM card with decent stats on it. With an 86 Pace and 87 Dribbling, it will definitely do well on the meta. Additionally, the card has 85 Shooting to boot.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

But overall, it's not really a card worth acquiring given the stage of FIFA 22. Apart from that, it is quite underwhelming.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
