FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Dani Parejo Rulebreakers card

FIFA 22 has followed up with the release of Robin Gosen's SBC with another SBC from the Rulebreakers promo, and this one features La Liga star Dani Parejo.

SBCs, in general, are amazing ways to improve the squads and collections in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode. SBCs do not have the usual RNG associated with FIFA 22 Ultimate Team packs. Instead, when a FIFA 22 player completes a particular SBC, they know the exact rewards and calculate the cost to return ratio.

Dani Parejo SBC tasks, rewards, card stats, and more for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

What is the Rulebreakers Promo?

The Rulebreakers promo has been released by FIFA 22 in the form of two teams on the last two Fridays. The promo features player items that have undergone significant changes in stats between the two FIFAs. With boosted stats and lesser chances of obtaining one, Rulebreakers promo items are highly treasured by gamers.

What is the Dani Parejo Rulebreakers SBC?

Dani Parejo Rulebreakers SBC is the latest SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. It is a set of two tasks, and FIFA 22 players will have to complete both to obtain the card. FIFA 22 players will have until November 13th to complete the tasks.

Task 1: Rulebreakers

Min. 1 Player: Rulebreakers

Min. Team Rating: 83

Min. Team Chemistry: 75

Task 2: La Liga

Min. 1 Player from La Liga

Min. 1 Players: Team Of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 85

Min. Team Chemistry: 65

FIFA 22 players will have to spend around 90000 coins to complete the Dani Parejo Rulebreakers SBC. Any actual cost will come down based on the use of existing fodder.

Dani Parejo Rulebreakers card stats

Dani Parejo's Rulebreakers card is an excellent card at first glance. This is an 88 rated CM card that has solid stats. However, the card lacks a bit on the defensive side with 73 Defending and 72 Physicality.

Dani Parejo Rulebreakers card stats (Image via FUTBIN)

However, Parejo's Rulebreakers card has superb offensive stats. It has 87 Pace, 85 Shooting, and 85 Passing which are all excellent in the current FIFA 22 meta. Players can also possibly play this card as a CAM instead of its base position of CM.

Slater @SlaterAC_

- Dani Parejo Rulebreaker SBC



I like that EA are starting to give specials to cards we typically do not see! #Rulebreakers

This is a great SBC, especially for those who are building a La Liga side. Judging by the cost, Dani Parejo Rulebreakers is an excellent card and can be great, especially for those FIFA 22 players who missed out on Nabil Fekir's RTTK SBC.

