FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Harry Kane Player of the Month (POTM) card in FUT 22

Harry Kane becomes the latest player in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team to be commemorated by EA Sports with a Player of the Month (POTM) card. The English striker was rewarded for his incredible performances in the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur in March 2022.

The POTM promo in FIFA 22 is one of the most popular releases in the game, where EA Sports brings forward a highly improved version of the best players from each of the top football leagues in the world.

In the month of March, Tottenham played 4 Premier League fixtures, claiming victories in 3 of them. In their first outing of the month, Tottenham dominated Everton with a 5-0 scoreline as Kane added 2 goals to his tally.

The remaining 3 matches witnessed Kane amass a tally of 4 goals and 2 assists to emerge as the best Premier League player that month. FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can redeem Harry Kane's POTM variant by completing a set of tasks listed below.

Task and review of Harry Kane Player of the Month (POTM) card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Harry Kane Player of the Month (POTM) SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

# of players from the Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, Ultimate Team players in FIFA 22 can expect to spend around 120,000 FUT coins to complete Harry Kane's POTM SBC from scratch. Players who have a well-furnished inventory can use items from their player fodder to further cut down the overall cost of completion and bring it down to a reasonable amount.

Harry Kane's POTM SBC will be live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team for 27 days, after which the non-repeatable SBC will expire.

Review of the Harry Kane Player of the Month (POTM) SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

The newly released POTM version of Harry Kane is his first POTM appearance in FIFA 22 and his highest-rated card in the game. Despite lacking pace, Kane's POTM card features minor improvements to his individual attributes when compared to his base form.

Harry Kane's 93-rated POTM SBC boasts 94-shooting, 88-dribbling, 87-passing and 86 -physicality as its most impressive attributes, with moderate pace ratings (76) to maneuver himself inside the 18-yard box.

Additionally, the card features 98-reactions, 97-finishing, 97-positioning, 91-vision and 91-heading accuracy to aid players in their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team journey.

Edited by R. Elahi