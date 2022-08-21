FIFA 23: 5 footballers who would be better than Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will be no weakling in FIFA 23 even though he could be on the receiving end of a downgrade in his overall rating. If the closed beta is anything to go by, he will have a rating of 90 when the game releases. He was rated at 91 in FIFA 22, and it seems that Manchester United's poor performance last season has resulted in him receiving a downgrade.

90 is no poor rating, especially when considering Cristiano Ronaldo's age. However, there is an element of meta in FIFA 23 that is determined by how the game's engine works. This results in some players being better than others even if they have a lower overall rating.

As effective as Cristiano Ronaldo could be in the game, few options could be better than him. While these footballers might not have the same position or playstyle, they can still lead the attack more effectively than the Portuguese star in FIFA 23.

Disclaimer: Players with similar playstyles have been considered with reasonable leeway of freedom and all judgments are based on ratings revealed in the closed beta. Results could change based on modifications in the full release.

Ranking 5 contenders in FIFA 23 who might be better alternatives than Cristiano Ronaldo

5) Erling Haaland

A very like-for-like replacement, Erling Haaland has been notching up numbers a younger Cristiano Ronaldo would be envious of. Unlike the Portuguese during his early days, Haaland is a direct forward who has built a solid reputation based on his goal-scoring record.

He has been a success since his early days, which has seen him grandly grace the Bundesliga. The Norwegian now plies the trade for Ronaldo's city rivals, Manchester City.

Haaland's overall rating in FIFA 23 is expected to be less than that of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he will be a better option considering the key stats, which will help him to dominate the meta. He will benefit from physical strength, pace and finishing, which can combine very well in the game. Additionally, he will be a great pick in Career mode due to his high potential and young age.

4) Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian has finally received the upgrade fans have been asking for over the last two seasons. Many felt that his 89 rating in FIFA 22 was unjustified, and it appears that EA Sports finally agreed.

It's rumored that the attacker will have an overall rating of 91 in FIFA 23, which will place him above Cristiano Ronaldo. However, his key stats make him far better in the game's meta than the Portuguese star.

Style-wise, Salah is very different from the United attacker and plays in a different position. The Egyptian's base position is RW in the game, but due to his offensive stats, he can be played in several positions. His dribbling abilities and accurate shooting are what make him so good in the game as they are vital for a card to succeed.

3) Son Heung-Min

The Tottenham attacker has evolved into one of the best players in the Premier League, and his abilities are well reflected in the game.

Jose Mourinho once commented that he calls Son "Sonaldo," which perhaps showcases the two's similar playstyles. Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Son can play on the wings and lead the attack when required.

Son's biggest strength in FIFA 23 will be his 5/5 weak feet and pace. On top of that, players can enjoy his deadly finishing from both feet, making him a dream addition to any team. It remains to be seen what his final bumbers will be, but chances are that he will be alloted the same overall rating as Ronaldo, if not higher.

2) Vinicius Jr.

This one can seem odd, considering there will be a drastic difference overall between him and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, there's reasonable speculation to believe that he will be excellent in FIFA 23.

Vinicius Jr. has had the season of his life as he helped Real Madrid complete the La Liga and Champions League double. He was one of the leading men for Ancelotti's side, along with Karim Benzema, which will ensure that he gets an overall boost.

Vinicius has been a card that goes very well with the meta. His cards usually have very high agility and dribbling, which makes him highly effective in modes like Ultimate Team.

While his crossing isn't that good, it is not much of an issue given how most people play the game. There will be a significant increase in his finishing stats following how he played last season. The future looks bright for Vinicius, whether in real life or FIFA 23.

1) Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been a big admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo since his younger days, and it seems that the Portuguese star has had a great influence on the Frenchman.

Since bursting onto the scene with Monaco, Mbappe has been a true champion, having won the World Cup at 18 years of age. His time at PSG hasn't been devoid of off-field drama, but his performance hasn't dropped.

His closed-beta overall rating of 92 could be the highest of the game. Mbappe has always been extremely strong in the meta due to multiple reasons. He boasts high-skill moves and weak foot abilities, along with a blistering pace and clinical finishing that forms a lethal combination.

Mbappe also has age on his side, and there's no doubt he will be better than the Portuguese attacker in the upcoming release.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan