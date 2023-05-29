FIFA 23 75+ x11 Ligue 1 Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA has released the 75+ x11 Ligue 1 Upgrade SBC to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team a few days after the TOTS cards for the French league arrived. While the Squad Building Challenge does have the potential of yielding some Team of the Season cards, FUT enthusiasts should keep in mind that the guaranteed 75+ overall rating might be too low.

The Ligue 1 TOTS announcement was met with a lot of excitement because of the star-studded roster featuring big names such as Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar. While there are dedicated challenges and objectives that will allow FIFA 23 players to get their hands on the unique cards, league-based Squad Building Challenges that yield several cards are quite popular in FUT.

This article will review the 75+ x11 Ligue 1 Upgrade SBC to determine if the repeatable challenge is worth the grind.

The 75+ x11 Ligue 1 Upgrade SBC is a questionable repeatable challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With another season coming to a close, FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has been filled with Team of the Season promo, with EA releasing rosters from both big and minor leagues worldwide. Because the series celebrates footballers who were exceptional over the last season, cards from the promo are known to be overpowered due to upgrades across the board.

To complete the 75+ x11 Ligue 1 Upgrade SBC, players need to complete two tasks. Here are all the requirements and rewards for each task, with an estimation of the cost of fodder required to complete each one.

Task 1: 81-rated squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 81

Reward: 1x Small Electrum Players Pack

Estimated cost: 6,000 to 7,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 2: 84-rated squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 84

Reward: 1x Mixed Players Pack

Estimated cost: 34,000 to 38,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Group Reward: 1x Eleven 75+ Ligue 1 Pack (Untradeable)

Is the 75+ x11 Ligue 1 Upgrade SBC worth it?

The group reward is the main allure of the Squad Building Challenge, and therefore, FIFA 23 players should ideally complete both tasks to maximize their rewards. The cost of fodder to complete the 75+ x11 Ligue 1 Upgrade SBC is around 40,000 FUT coins. While the tasks in themselves are not complex and quite simple, the rewards for completing the challenge are not a lot either.

The Ligue 1 TOTS might boast a lot of big names with highly-rated cards, but this SBC is not exactly geared towards packing unique ones due to the low guaranteed rating of 75.

As FIFA 23 enters its final stages of Ultimate Team season, the 75+ x11 Ligue Upgrade Squad Building Challenge fails to provide good enough rewards for FUT players who already have good cards in their squads.

