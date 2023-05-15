FIFA 23 81+ x11 Bundesliga Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With the TOTS team for the German league live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA has released an 81+ x11 Bundesliga Upgrade SBC for players looking to pack a league-based pack. The Team of the Season promo has seen a plethora of such Squad Building Challenges added to the game, and considering how useful they are to packing certain players, the repeatable challenge is sure to entice many.

Like the other recent releases, the Bundesliga Team of the Season saw many overpowered cards added to the game. As expected, considering the promo commemorates the players who played exceptionally well in the last season. With such lucrative cards in the offering, FUT enthusiasts are sure to jump at bagging more packs that can enhance their chances of getting one of the unique cards.

This is a short guide to completing the 81+ x11 Bundesliga Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with a succinct analysis of the same to help determine whether it is worth doing.

The 81+ x11 Bundesliga Upgrade SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With the seasons coming to a close, the much-anticipated TOTS promo arrived in FIFA 23 last week. As is custom, league-based teams have been released in intervals, bringing some highly upgraded versions of cards to the game. Last week the lineup for the German team was announced, boasting big names such as Jude Bellingham and Sadio Mane.

With the cards in the pool for as long as the promo is active, players looking to pack one of these should ideally open as many thematic packs as possible, and the 81+ x11 Bundesliga Upgrade SBC fits most of the bill. To complete the Squad Building Challenge, players must complete two individual tasks. Here are the requirements and estimated cost of each.

Task 1: 82-rated Squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 82

Rewards: x1 Small Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 9,500 to 11,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 2: 85-rated Squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 85

Rewards: x1 Small Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 50,000 - 51,000 FUT Coins Across all platforms

Group Reward: 81+ x11 Bundesliga Pack (Untradeable)

Analysis: Is the 81+ x11 Bundesliga Upgrade SBC worth it in FIFA 23?

The cost of completing the whole group, which is recommended as opposed to doing either of the tasks, is currently around the 60K FUT Coins mark. Meaning it is not a very cheap Squad Building Challenge but not too expensive either. However, the individual tasks are simple and have no chemistry restrictions. This allows FIFA 23 players a free hand in choosing what fodder to use in completing the challenge.

The group reward for 81+ x11 Bundesliga Upgrade SBC is a pack of 11 rare gold cards of players from the league. While that does not guarantee a TOTS card, those looking to pack some specific card or cards from the promo should definitely attempt the challenge to increase their chances.

The SBC will be valid for three more days and is repeatable once a day.

