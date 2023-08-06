FIFA 23 84+ x 30 Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released the 84+ x 30 Upgrade Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It provides gamers with an opportunity to get their hands on arguably the biggest SBC pack released so far this year. As this challenge's name suggests, that pack contains 30 items, all with a minimum overall rating of 84. With so many special cards up for grabs, this SBC's launch has certainly got a lot of fans excited.

FUTTIES Week 3 has added more amazing items into packs than ever before. Not only did it offer a special roster of items from this promo — led by 99 Neymar —that are available in packs but also a plethora of re-released series items from previous FIFA 23 events. This makes the 84+ x 30 Upgrade SBC an extremely tempting proposition.

The 84+ x 30 Upgrade SBC is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to complete the 84+ x 30 SBC?

The SBC consists of four individual segments, each with its own condition or requirements. These are the specific restrictions that you must abide by:

84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The overall expected completion cost of this SBC is around 300,000 FUT coins. This is unsurprising, considering the extensive requirements of its various segments. The cost of 87-rated and 88-rated fodder, as well as Team of the Week/ Team of the Season items, heavily influences this FIFA 23 84+ x 30 SBC's cost.

The SBC can be completed twice over the next seven days — as it refreshes after five days — and will be available over the week. With FUTTIES batch 2 containing Team of the Year items and FUTTIES Team 3 containing players like 99 Neymar, this SBC is definitely worth trying out once.

FUTTIES Week 3 in FIFA 23 has truly provided fans with a ton of content to enjoy and grind for. The title currently offers gameplay objectives as well as special cards via packs and SBCs, including this latest 84+ x 30 Upgrade addition. This new content can be completed twice over the coming week.

However, the SBC also comes at an extensive cost that mirrors the caliber of its reward on offer. With so many amazing players currently up for grabs, gamers will be eager to complete this challenge to test their luck and try to obtain some amazing items in FIFA 23.

It's worth noting that this is the first time this SBC's incredible pack is available via a challenge this year.