FIFA 23 85+ Player Pick SBC - How to complete, best possible rewards, and more

The 85+ Player Pick SBC went live on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with the Showdown Series promo, presenting an exciting opportunity for players. Resource-item challenges tend to have a lower profile, but this one offers better rewards than usual. However, it also comes with a catch due to its completion cost and a heavy reliance on luck for the rewards.

Resource-item SBCs are the go-to option for players to improve their squads. They usually don’t come with the best rewards but provide a useful outlet for players to shuffle their fodder. Moreover, the challenges don’t cost much, making them perfect for beginners and veterans.

It’s worth noting that the reward pool for 85+ Player Pick SBC is quite interesting. Players will get to choose between the two cards, offering them a greater chance at obtaining something valuable.

Let’s now look at the tasks FIFA 23 players must undertake as part of the 85+ Player Pick SBC. This will give them an estimate of the coins required for the fodder and allow them to decide if the SBC is worth completing.

FIFA 23 players can find some great value from the 85+ Player Pick SBC, but they will need some luck

The 85+ Player Pick SBC has just one task for FIFA 23 players to complete. It has its conditions, but things don’t look very challenging.

The only worrying aspect for players is the relatively high cost, but that could be brought down with the help of fodder from their collection.

Task 1 - 85+ Player Pick SBC

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 85+ Player Pick SBC has no requirements for chemistry or other such eligibility criteria, making it easy to complete. FIFA 23 players will require about 26,000 FUT coins to complete it once. It can also be attempted multiple times.

The SBC is available in the game until March 3, 2023, and could be an effective way to collect higher-rated fodder.

FIFA 23 players can use the weekly rewards earned from different game modes to complete this SBC. This will reduce the final cost, improving the valuation of any reward they obtain. It will also save their coins for alternative uses in the Ultimate Team, which can be spent on special promo cards.

Best possible rewards

After completing the 85+ Player Pick SBC, FIFA 23 players will get to pick between two Rare Gold cards rated 85 or higher. The ones they pick will be added to their Ultimate Team squad, while the remaining items will be discarded. It goes without saying that the pool is quite vast, and there’s some terrific value to be found in it. Some of the best possible rewards include:

Karim Benzema Winter Wildcards

Kylian Mbappe base card

Erling Haaland OTW

Kevin De Bruyne TOTW

Gabriel Jesus Winter Wildcards

All these cards have great stats, which sets them apart from the rest. Karim Benzema and Gabriel Jesus’ Winter Wildcards items have surprise boosts that can’t be found on their base items.

Getting any of these five cards would be amazing, considering players' investments with fodder. It’s worth noting that there are a few cards whose market valuations are about half the completion cost. Hence, players should make careful decisions before investing their coins.

